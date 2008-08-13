Wednesday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets beat reporters after Wednesday's morning training camp practice:

TE BUBBA FRANKS

On if Brett Favre has enough of the system down for Saturday's game…

He has learned the system pretty fast. I was pretty surprised. There are times when it can seem difficult but he finds a way to get out of it. That is Brett Favre — just give him two or three plays and he is good to go.

On what he thinks of Favre saying his arm feels all of his age…

No, he still has it. I think you can ask the receivers, he still has it. He is making incredible plays, plays I have seen my whole career. It's the first time for these guys to see it. I am just sitting back laughing all day during practice.

On how much playbook translating he is doing for Favre…

Not much. He's picking it up pretty fast. I think that first preseason game is very important for him. He was able to come out into the system and kind of see things as they were done in the game. You can't practice situations like that. I am not helping very much.

On how Saturday will go…

It's going to go fine. We're going to go out there and have fun. You're going to see Favre the big kid again out there. It's going to be fun.

On how the crowd will react when Favre is out there…

It's going to be a huge ovation. We have been having great crowd participation here. Everybody seems to say it's the Brett Favre show for now.

On if he has seen him cutting loose like he did back with the Packers…

I saw that the first day. He's been doing it pretty much here and there throughout and it's coming along pretty fast. I am just surprised to see he is picking up the system so fast, but, hey, he's a smart guy, he's a quarterback.

WR JERRICHO COTCHERY

On if QB Brett Favre will create more options for the offense…

We have a lot of weapons on offense. When you have a guy that can pressure the defense like he can and threaten an entire defense, then a lot of our options are available on any given play.

On receivers finishing their routes…

When you have a guy that can pressure the defense in many ways, you know that every route is available. Every route is available on the field. There are no clearout routes. Whatever route you have, you'd better run it hard because the ball could be coming. If you're not looking, you may get hit in the head with it. Every route is available and that can only help our offense.

On if he is looking forward to getting one game closer to the regular season…

We're just trying to take advantage of this practice time that we have in training camp and gain chemistry throughout our offense. Hopefully, we can develop something special on offense and put points on the board. We have a good defense, but any time you can keep the chains moving and put points on the board, it can only help out your defense.

On playing a preseason game with Favre…

We're excited. We're just excited about another opportunity to get out here, each and every day to work hard for the season. We're just trying to see what this offense is going to be like for this season and what this team is going to be like.

On if there is a certain anticipation to see Favre under center…

We're excited to see what it looks like during a real game. We have to gain that chemistry on offense and work through some things on the practice field. We have to take care of that first. We're excited as an offense, but we're going to take it one day at a time, getting better each and every day, keeping that same approach. If we do that then we can become what we want to become.

QB BRETT RATLIFF

On if any other NFL teams were interested in him during the 2007 draft…

It doesn't really matter now. The Jets are where I am now.

On if anyone gave him a call…

There were calls, but the Jets are the team I went with.

On who has served as a mentor to him…

Up until the whole transition, I learned a lot from Chad [Pennington], and Kellen [Clemens] as well. Last year, Marques Tuiasosopo, during the season, I learned a lot from him. He put me under his wing. In early training camp, it was definitely Chad. Now I'm just trying to learn as much as I can from Brett [Favre]. He has a lot of wisdom I can learn from.

On if he has thought about moving up to No. 2 on the depth chart…

I just try to go out and do my job. Any opportunity that they give me, I just try to take advantage of it. I can't ask for any more than the opportunity to prove myself. That's what I try to do each day.

On if he ever thinks about where his place is on this team…

Stuff like that can always creep up in your mind. My wife tries to remind me all the time, control what you can control. That's what my attitude is on the field, and when I go out and play, just go out and do my job. Control what I can control. That's what I try to do each day.

On what he learned from Pennington…