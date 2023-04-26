Ways to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Digital:

The 2023 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

NFL Digital Platforms

NFL+

NFL.com

ESPN Digital Platforms

ESPN App

ABC App

ESPN.com

ESPN Deportes:

On ESPN Deportes, Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Katia Castorenza, Sebastian M. Christensen, and Miguel Pasquel will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage in Kansas City.

Radio/Audio:

Radio coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio. On ESPN Radio, Shae Peppler Cornette will host all three days alongside Mike Tannenbaum, with Ian Fitzsimmons reporting. For the first two nights, Bart Scott will join them, with NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid adding his insights on Saturday.

Jets Draft Weekend Coverage:

Jets Overtime: Draft Special presented by Dunkin'

Thursday & Friday night

LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

Jets Personnel Press Conferences

Thursday, Friday & Saturday | At the end of each day's draft activities

LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

You can stay up to date on all Jets draft coverage by visiting NYJets.com/draft.

SNY Draft Programming:

Jets Nation Draft Day Special presented by Verizon

Thursday, April 27 | 5-6 p.m.

Steve Gelbs, Willie Colon, Connor Hughes and Connor Rogers will preview the NFL Draft and providing detail on the Jets plans and an examination of players who could be drafted.

Friday, April 29 | 12-12:30 a.m.

Steve Gelbs, Willie Colon and Connor Hughes will recap of the Jets first round. You'll hear from the newest member of the Jets, plus full analysis on the Jets draft pick and what's to come the rest of the weekend.