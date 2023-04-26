Ways to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft

NFL Draft Schedule (April 27-39):
- Thurs, April 27 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Fri, April 28 (7-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
- Sat, April 29 (12-7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
ESPN & ABC:
For the fifth year, ESPN and ABC will have two distinct telecasts, offering viewers multiple ways to consume the event over the first two nights, both in primetime, with Thursday, April 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET and Friday, April 28 beginning at 7 p.m. ESPN's traditional presentation will focus on the NFL teams, the prospects and how the selections will impact the play on the field. ABC, while still providing key analysis, will focus more on storytelling, giving fans a glimpse at the prospects' backgrounds and their journeys to the NFL. On day three of the Draft, Saturday, April 29 starting at Noon, ESPN's presentation will be simulcast on ABC.
ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN social platforms will also offer coverage of all three days, with ESPN digital shows available across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and the ESPN App.
NFL Network:
For the 17th year, NFL Network provides live on-location coverage of the NFL Draft. NFL Network's coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City kicks off Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 PM ET with first round coverage provided by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and the longest-tenured current Draft host Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS's No. 2 NFL team analyst Charles Davis and FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee Melissa Stark interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.
NFL Network's live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 PM ET, with Peter Schrager joining Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark.
Live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29 at 12 Noon ET with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager and Rapoport.
Digital:
The 2023 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
NFL Digital Platforms
- NFL+
- NFL.com
ESPN Digital Platforms
- ESPN App
- ABC App
- ESPN.com
ESPN Deportes:
On ESPN Deportes, Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Katia Castorenza, Sebastian M. Christensen, and Miguel Pasquel will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage in Kansas City.
Radio/Audio:
Radio coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio. On ESPN Radio, Shae Peppler Cornette will host all three days alongside Mike Tannenbaum, with Ian Fitzsimmons reporting. For the first two nights, Bart Scott will join them, with NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid adding his insights on Saturday.
Jets Draft Weekend Coverage:
Jets Overtime: Draft Special presented by Dunkin'
Thursday & Friday night
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
Jets Personnel Press Conferences
Thursday, Friday & Saturday | At the end of each day's draft activities
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
You can stay up to date on all Jets draft coverage by visiting NYJets.com/draft.
SNY Draft Programming:
Jets Nation Draft Day Special presented by Verizon
Thursday, April 27 | 5-6 p.m.
Steve Gelbs, Willie Colon, Connor Hughes and Connor Rogers will preview the NFL Draft and providing detail on the Jets plans and an examination of players who could be drafted.
Friday, April 29 | 12-12:30 a.m.
Steve Gelbs, Willie Colon and Connor Hughes will recap of the Jets first round. You'll hear from the newest member of the Jets, plus full analysis on the Jets draft pick and what's to come the rest of the weekend.
Sunday, April 30 | 7-8 p.m.
Steve Gelbs, Willie Colon, Connor Hughes and Connor Rogers will provide a full recap of the Jets picks and decision-making from the entire NFL Draft, with an eye on what's to come in the 2023 season. Plus, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas shares his thoughts on the newest members of the team.