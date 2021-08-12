Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Giants Preseason Game

Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Game of the Preseason

Aug 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Watch the Game Here Live on Saturday Night

The Jets open the 2021 preseason on Saturday at MetLife Stadium against the Giants (7:30 p.m.). Below are ways to watch, listen and stream the first preseason game of 2021.

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

New York Jets fans in the team's local TV market are able to watch the Green and White's preseason games via live stream on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com.

Desktop, Phone & Tablet: Jets preseason games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on desktop and mobile devices (*Geographic restrictions apply. Data charges may apply.).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 preseason game Live on NFL Game Pass.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2021 preseason game live on NFL Game Pass.

Watch the Game on TV

WNBC | 7:30 pm
Broadcasters: Bob Papa & Carl Banks

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

