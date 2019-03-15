Wayne Chrebet on Jets' Le'Veon Bell Signing: 'It's a Power Move'

One Jets legend who was on the front lines to witness what can happen when a top running back comes to town is all aboard with the unrestricted free agency signing of former Pittsburgh superstar back Le'Veon Bell.

"It was like Christmas morning when everybody woke up the other day and saw on their texts or on social media that we got Le'Veon," said Wayne Chrebet, the Jets' Ring of Honor wideout from 1995-2005 who was visiting the team facility today. "He's a great addition. I think they've done a great job filling some of these needs. Hopefully, he can have the same kind of career coming here that Curtis had."

Curtis Martin, or course, is the Pro Football Hall of Famer and fellow Ring of Honor member whose 1998 arrival as a restricted free agent signing from the Patriots, orchestrated by Bill Parcells and Mike Tannenbaum, signaled an upsurge in the Jets fortunes. In his first seven seasons in green and white, the Jets made the playoffs four times while he was on his way to setting franchise records and climbing the NFL's all-time rushing yardage list.

"Guys like Le'Veon don't become available every day. He was the prize of free agency," Chrebet said. "Especially with a young quarterback in Sam Darnold, you want a guy that you can not only give the ball to but who can catch passes. I saw in 2017 he had the most touches in the league. They say running backs get old early, but he's had a whole year to get fresh.