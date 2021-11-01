Vote for Jets QB Mike White as the FedEx Air Player of the Week 

Jets quarterback Mike White is a finalist for this week's NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week award following his performance in the Jets' 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

White became the first Jets QB to throw for 400-plus yards (405) in his first start. No Jets passer had thrown for more than 392 passing yards in a game since Vinny Testaverde in the 2000 regular-season finale at Baltimore. The signal caller completed 37 of 45 passes (82.8%) and threw 3 touchdown passes.