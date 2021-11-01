Vote for Jets QB Mike White as the FedEx Air Player of the Week 

Cast Your Vote for White vs. Rams QB Matthew Stafford & Bucs QB Tom Brady

Nov 01, 2021 at 11:50 AM
SZ1_0795-white-fedex-thumb

Jets quarterback Mike White is a finalist for this week's NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week award following his performance in the Jets' 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

White became the first Jets QB to throw for 400-plus yards (405) in his first start. No Jets passer had thrown for more than 392 passing yards in a game since Vinny Testaverde in the 2000 regular-season finale at Baltimore. The signal caller completed 37 of 45 passes (82.8%) and threw 3 touchdown passes.

To vote, you can visit NFL.com/FedEx or cast your vote below:

