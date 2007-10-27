Vilma Placed on Injured Reserve

The New York Jets have placed linebacker Jonathan Vilma on injured reserve. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Vilma (6'1", 230), in his fourth season from the University of Miami, had 39 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in seven games this season. He is the first Jets linebacker since Kyle Clifton (1984-86) to surpass 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons.

In 2005, Vilma unofficially led the NFL with 187 tackles and earned a Pro Bowl berth. He was awarded AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 while totaling 118 tackles and three interceptions.

GENERAL MANAGER MIKE TANNENBAUM

"After reviewing all of the information available, the best thing for Jonathan and the Jets is to place him on injured reserve and turn his focus to rehabilitation and the 2008 season. Jonathan has been a leader on this team since we drafted him in 2004. He is as tough as they come and a student of the game who devotes a tremendous amount of time toward preparation and maximizing his ability."

HEAD COACH ERIC MANGINI

"Jonathan is a leader and has always done everything he can to help this team win. He's diligent in his preparation and has always unselfishly taken the time to share his knowledge of the game with his teammates. I know he will approach this challenge with that same type of effort and focus."

LB JONATHAN VILMA

"I am disappointed that my season ended prematurely. I was looking forward to playing the rest of the season and helping the team get back on track. I now look forward to supporting my teammates for the rest of the 2007 season and returning to the field with them in 2008."

MITCH FRANKEL, VILMA'S AGENT