Vilma Placed on Injured Reserve

Oct 27, 2007 at 07:36 AM

The New York Jets have placed linebacker Jonathan Vilma on injured reserve. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Vilma (6'1", 230), in his fourth season from the University of Miami, had 39 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in seven games this season. He is the first Jets linebacker since Kyle Clifton (1984-86) to surpass 100 tackles in each of his first three seasons.

In 2005, Vilma unofficially led the NFL with 187 tackles and earned a Pro Bowl berth. He was awarded AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 while totaling 118 tackles and three interceptions.

GENERAL MANAGER MIKE TANNENBAUM

"After reviewing all of the information available, the best thing for Jonathan and the Jets is to place him on injured reserve and turn his focus to rehabilitation and the 2008 season. Jonathan has been a leader on this team since we drafted him in 2004. He is as tough as they come and a student of the game who devotes a tremendous amount of time toward preparation and maximizing his ability."

HEAD COACH ERIC MANGINI

"Jonathan is a leader and has always done everything he can to help this team win. He's diligent in his preparation and has always unselfishly taken the time to share his knowledge of the game with his teammates. I know he will approach this challenge with that same type of effort and focus."

LB JONATHAN VILMA

"I am disappointed that my season ended prematurely. I was looking forward to playing the rest of the season and helping the team get back on track. I now look forward to supporting my teammates for the rest of the 2007 season and returning to the field with them in 2008."

MITCH FRANKEL, VILMA'S AGENT

"The Jets have been very supportive of Jonathan throughout this process and have been focused on his best interests. This is a not a career-threatening injury and the doctors expect a full recovery. He is a competitor and wants to be on the field with his teammates all the time, whether it be the meeting room, on the practice field, or in the game. He is looking forward to returning to the field with the Jets in 2008."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Bengals' Joe Burrow: 'He's Relentless'

OC Mike LaFleur Sees Similarities to Falcons, 49ers Super Bowl Offenses; Bengals Safety Tandem One of the NFL's Best

news

Jets-Bengals Game Preview | 4 Quarters of Football Plus a Special Halftime

Green & White Seeks to Top Cincinnati at Home on the Day Nick Mangold Is Inducted into Ring of Honor

news

Jets CB Brandin Echols 'Had to Stay Ready' When His Name Was Called

HC Robert Saleh on the Second-Year CB: "He's Been There and Done That"

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Honors Linden HS Player Xavier McClain

Sophomore Died After Sustaining Apparent Head Injury in a Game

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Friday

C.J. Uzomah (Hamstring) Questionable for Sunday's Game

news

Are the Jets and Bengals Poised for Another High-Scoring Game?

Teams Combined for 65 Points Last Season in Green & White Win

news

Carl Lawson: Playing Bengals Is 'Important' but Not Especially Special

Jets Edge Seeks to 'Try to Hunt' vs. QB Joe Burrow and His Former Teammates Sunday at MetLife

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals

Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, Sauce Gardner All Have Cincinnati Connections, All Want to Keep Jets on Winning Path

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Bengals - Thursday

Corey Davis (Knee) Limited at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Impressed with Bengals Ja'Marr Chase

CB Reed on the Pro Bowl Wideout: 'I Think He is Very Special After the Catch'

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rooke of the Week

QB Joe Flacco Praises the No. 10 Pick: 'We've Known That the Lights Aren't Too Big for Him'

news

Jets' Rookie WR Garrett Wilson: 'I Want to Be Great'

Ohio State Product Has Been Compared to Young Stars Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, Says He has a Long Way to Go

Advertising