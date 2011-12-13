Veteran S Gerald Alexander Signed

Dec 13, 2011 at 12:06 PM

The New York Jets have signed safety Gerald Alexander to the active roster and defensive back Mark Legree to the practice squad. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Alexander (6'2", 209) was waived by Miami on Nov. 1 after signing as an unrestricted free agent by the Dolphins on Aug. 29.. He joined Carolina as a free agent on Nov. 23, 2010, and played in two games for the Panthers in 2010 after being waived by Jacksonville Oct. 19, 2010. He was acquired by the Jaguars in a trade with Detroit on Aug. 1, 2009, for Dennis Northcutt. With the Jaguars, he played in 18 games (13 starts) and totaled 51 tackles and two interceptions during the 2009-10 seasons.

Originally selected by the Lions in the second round (61st overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft, Alexander spent two seasons in Detroit, starting 17 of 21 games and recording 65 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks, before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 13, 2008.

Legree (6'0", 210) was a fifth-round draft choice (156th overall) of the Seahawks in 2011, then spend time on the practice squads with Arizona and San Francisco. Legree was a three-time Division 1 FCS All-American during his time at Appalachian State.

