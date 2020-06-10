Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 08:30 AM

Undrafted Pass Rusher Bryce Huff Has Plans To Keep OL on Edge

Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

Huff_AP_20018858083162
Associated Press

Like many other NFL hopefuls, DE/OLB Bryce Huff went undrafted before signing with the Jets following the 2020 NFL Draft. And after four productive seasons at Memphis where he was able to showcase multiple position skills, Huff is confident that his strengths can translate to the next level. 

"I feel like my effort and my motor are definitely going to translate over," Huff said. "My ability to make different pass rush moves and mix it up on offensive lines will keep some offensive tackles on their edge in the league."

At 6'3" and 255 pounds, the Alabama-born defender has taken pride in being a versatile player. In his first three years at Memphis, Huff spent the majority of time as an outside linebacker. It wasn't until 2019 — his senior season — that he made the switch to defensive end. In 2019, Huff led the Tigers in TFL (15.5), sacks (6.5), QB hurries (16) and FF (2).

"I think I'm really good at running game schemes and stunts, pass rush and dropping in coverage," Huff said. "I'm good at being physical and making plays across the field and chasing things down… I think I'm pretty physical when it comes to stopping the run. I'm pretty versatile off the edge and I can move, and I can work."

Huff's adaptability should serve him well in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' system as the Jets defensive coordinator stresses the importance of position flexibility.

"I'm willing to play multiple positions," Huff said. "I came into Memphis and played middle linebacker, so I have that ability and experience. I played a lot of positions in high school. But majority of my college career I played defensive end and outside linebacker, so there's a good bit of things I can do on defense."

With training camp around the corner and new league policies being enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Huff has been forced to be patient this offseason in the virtual program. Despite being undrafted, Huff will have high hopes when he steps on the field.

"The plan just entails just me having a chance to come in and make an impact on defense in the 'backer position or the edge position," Huff said. "As long as I'm able to come in and do what I'm supposed to do, I should be able to make an impact this year."

