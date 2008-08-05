Tuesday Player Interviews

8/4/08 Training Camp Practice Photos





Transcripts of selected player interviews with Jets beat reporters after Tuesday's afternoon training camp practice:

TE DUSTIN KELLER

On what's going through his mind prior to his first NFL game…

I'm going to keep on looking at tape until the opening kickoff and try to get a feel of what the defense is going to be like. I'm studying the plays we're going to be putting in, so I'm a little more comfortable with that and knowing what the game plan is. We'll see what happens.

On if he can compare the feeling of playing in his first NFL game to anything else…

I wouldn't really say I'm nervous. I'm more excited than anything. We actually get to throw the Jets uniform on and have a real game, even though it's preseason. At the same time, it's my first NFL game. I'm really hyped about it.

On what he expects the speed of the game to be…

When we're out here with the Jets, we're out here going as hard as we can, every play. With every single snap, people kind of break down and getting towards the end of camp, everybody's not moving as fast as they were, but when guys get into a game their energy level gets amped up and they get moving a little bit faster. I expect it to be a little bit faster out there.

On if he is worried about the travel, the hotel, etc…

No, I'm not worried about it. It's going to be fun to see how the pregame schedule goes. As of right now I have no idea how it goes. We'll just see what Coach Mangini tells us tonight and how we're going to go about doing that. We're just real excited about having our first NFL pregame.

On his comfort level in the offense…

I feel real comfortable as far as the plays and everything. There are a few things I need to iron out and get all the wrinkles out. For the most part, running routes and the blocking, I feel real comfortable with it.

LB VERNON GHOLSTON

On being excited about his first NFL game…

It's always good to play against somebody else. It's definitely an evaluation — see where you are, go out there and hit different people. The biggest thing is the mental; trying to make sure I know what to do and be in the right spot.

On if he is nervous about the first preseason game…

A little bit. It's a little different when you're unsure about things. Just with the game plan, it's still new to me. I'm still learning and growing. I haven't learned all the ins and outs, but you go out there with what you have.

On overcoming his uncertainty during the game…

At the end of the day that's what you have to do, get to the football, but go out there and do your best.

On if he has asked for any advice…

We know it's a preseason game. We want to go out there and execute well and do the best we can. Other than that, we know we're still learning and growing.

On what he wants to accomplish Thursday…

I just want to get a feel for the game, my first NFL game whether it be preseason or regular season, but it will be my first time out there going against someone else and just lining up against a different opponent.

On not being able to play as fast as he would like because he is unsure of himself…

Yes, I'm unable to play real fast. It's kind of frustrating to me, but at the end of the day it's about getting to the football. If you don't know what you're doing, just run to the ball.

QB KELLEN CLEMENS

On who will start at QB Thursday night…

I think they just signed him to a multiyear deal. Isn't Derek [Anderson] going to start in Cleveland [laughter]? That's just my guess. I read the defensive scouting report.

I don't know, I don't know who's starting. Who knows when they'll tell us.

On the first preseason game…

It's a great opportunity for us to start banging heads against somebody who isn't wearing green and white. It will be a good measuring stick for us to see where we're at. Cleveland was very close to being a playoff team last year, and was a team that we played last year. It'll be good. We're all looking forward to it. We're also looking forward to being united as one team going against somebody else for the first time.

On the Jets QBs …

As far as the quarterbacks, we'll see who goes out there and who goes out there second. That'll be all up to Coach. It comes down to moving the team, managing the game, taking care of the football and scoring points. That's part of playing quarterback whether your in a competition or not, and that'll be what all four of us will go there with the intent of doing on Thursday.

On the weight a preseason game holds…

It's live action, going against somebody else. It's a good chance to measure where we are as a team and to measure where we are as individuals. I know the coaches do a lot of evaluation from practice but they'll do a lot more probably from this game. As far as how much weight goes into it, who knows? You'll have to ask the guy that's making the decision. It's important to all of us to go out there and have a good showing.

On if he fixes any significance to which QB starts…

Not really. Who knows, maybe we'll both go out there. That would be a nice changeup. I don't know, it'll be Coach's decision. I didn't really think too much into it as far as who started the Green & White game. We'll see what the decision is for the Cleveland game.

On the offensive line…

We went out and spent some money on a couple of high-quality guys in Alan Faneca and Damien Woody. They've come in and played well. Veteran players who give a great presence not only on the field but in the locker room. They've helped. The two guys that I came in with in Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson, it's one more year under their belts — they're that much better. Brandon Moore is as solid as a rock at the right guard position.

It's a talented group. As a quarterback it makes you feel good when you've got those fives guys up front. They're jelling, they're coming together with each practice. They're doing some really good things.

On how dangerous Leon Washington is in the passing game…