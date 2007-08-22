Tuesday Player Interviews

Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players following Tuesday's afternoon training camp practice:

K MIKE NUGENT

On the field goal that ended practice …

It's just something we like to do at the end sometimes to have a little fun. It was Eric Barton. He kicked a 20-yarder from the right hash. He hit it well. I tried to give him a few pointers right before.

On playing the Giants on Saturday …

My rookie year when we went up to Albany where they practice, it was kind of fun seeing what they experience during practice, especially with their fans showing up. The last couple times we played them in the preseason, you really notice how the fans come out. The fans do such a great job turning that into a rivalry. Even though it's a preseason game, it's also good that we get to play against them and get it as close to a gamelike situation because we have them during Week 5 this season.

On practicing in the rain …

We have had some games like this before; twice against New England, at their place my rookie year and last year. We had some rain like this and it was a little chilly. It's good practice for us. Luckily, [the Patriots] don't have that tough field anymore.

DB DARRELLE REVIS

On how his practice went …

They put me in the mix. We had one of the corners not in today and they mixed me in there. I'm just trying to compete and play.

On the positions where he's playing …

Corner right now, nickel. It's tough because you have to watch the wide receivers, get in there and compete and work hard. That is what I'm doing every day, going in there and working hard, listening to the coaches and getting the job done.

On looking forward to the game Saturday …

Yes, I'm looking forward to playing on Saturday, even if it's just one play. That is up to the coaches.

On his last football game and who it was against …

I think it was Louisville in November around Thanksgiving time.

On if he feels like he's picking up on things in practice …

Yes. I'm progressing every day. It's starting to come to me now. I'm starting to make plays, compete, work hard to help the team in any way I can.

On being out there with the starters and looking to them for guidance …

Those two guys [Kerry Rhodes and David Barrett] are smart. They try to help me out and told me I can come to them on and off the field. I thank them for their support and being veterans.

On the difficulty of playing the nickel as opposed to the perimeter …

It gives you a different aspect of the game. When you're outside, you can see everything outside in. When you're inside out at the nickel/dime, it's tougher. You have to look at what the number one receiver is doing, the offensive line and what kind of blocks they are doing. So it's a different aspect.

RB DANNY WARE

On the adjustment to playing at the professional level …

It's a job. In college you could mess up a little. Now you're expected to know more, more and more. You have to know what everyone else has to do. It's different, but I'm adjusting pretty well.

On how he's feeling after going through three weeks of training camp …

My body feels tired, but we still keep pushing. Everybody's in here working together and keeping each other's spirits up. That's how you have to do it. We're just focusing on that and trying to get through it.

On the benefits of playing in this weather …

It's OK. It's a little cool and wet, but it keeps you focused and it makes everybody concentrate a little bit more because you don't want to fumble, you don't want to have bad throws and bad snaps. It makes the team better. It gives us a sense of urgency and makes us work harder.

On if he's evaluated his progress in camp …