Trufant Placed on IR, Maybin Waived

Nov 13, 2012 at 10:19 AM

The New York Jets have placed cornerback Isaiah Trufant on injured reserve with a left knee injury and have waived linebacker Aaron Maybin. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Trufant (5'8", 170) was originally signed to the Jets practice squad on Dec. 8, 2010, before joining the club's active roster on Dec. 30, 2010, and appearing in the regular-season finale against Buffalo. He was waived prior to the AFC Championship Game and claimed by Philadelphia. After he was released by the Eagles on Aug. 30, 2011, he signed with the Jets and appeared in the final preseason game before he joined the Jets practice squad on Sept. 5, 2011, then signed to the active roster five days later.

Trufant has seen action in 23 regular-season games, mostly on special teams, racking up 21 kick-coverage tackles.  In his only start as a Jet, vs. New England on Oct. 21, he collected six tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Maybin (6'4", 240) initially joined the Jets in training camp on Aug. 17, 2011. Released following the preseason, he rejoined the team prior to the Week 4 game at Baltimore on Sept. 28. Maybin was re-signed as a restricted free agent by the Jets on April 16 and played in eight games this season. In his career, he has played in 47 games, collecting 42 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles.

