Notebook | Jets QB Trevor Siemian Named Starter for Commanders Game

Tide Teammates Reunited Sunday

The position with the most talent on both teams Sunday may be along the interior of the defensive line with three Pro Bowlers, who were all drafted in the first round out of Alabama.

The Commanders' Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, and the Jets' Quinnen Williams were teammates in 2016 – Allen's last year and Williams' first. They each won a championship during their time in Tuscaloosa (Payne won two) and combined for five first-team All-SEC honors. Allen and Williams were each named unanimous All-Americans. Allen was the No. 17 pick in 2017, Payne No. 13 in '18 and Williams No. 3 in '19.

"They mean a lot to me, man," Williams said. "Just coming in as a young guy at ''Bama, those were my veterans, my leaders. They taught me almost everything I know to this day. They gave me the same mindset, taught me the ''Bama way. They're some phenomenal leaders and phenomenal football players."

Even though they're seven years removed from wearing the same uniform, Williams, the only one of the three to be named an All-Pro (2022), has a play engrained in his memory from his freshman year that Allen made.