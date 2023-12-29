QB Trevor Sieman: 'We Just Didn't Get It Done'

Trevor Siemian and the Jets were chasing the game most of Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. Opportunities to bite into the Browns' early lead came and went in the second half, and each time the Jets failed to take advantage.

After the teams combined for 51 points in the first half, neither scored in the third quarter and each team only added a fourth-quarter field goal as the Browns clinched a postseason berth with a 37-20 decision over the Jets.

"When you play a group like that, the margin for error is really thin," said Siemian, who completed 32-of-45 passes for 231 yards with an early TD pass and a first-quarter interception that was returned for a Cleveland TD. It was his second-straight start this season for the Jets. "So you get your opportunities and you have to hit'em and we didn't get enough of them."

Cleveland opened the game going 75 yards for a TD, but the Jets immediately answered back when they scored their first opening drive touchdown of the season, matching their total from last season.

On that opening drive, Siemian moved the team down the field with alacrity -- he hit Garrett Wilson (5 receptions, 50 yards) with a feathered pass on the sideline for 22 yards, then found Breece Hall (13 carries/84 yards; 9 receptions/42 yards) who glided into the end zone from 21 yards out. With his 50 receiving yards against the Browns, Wilson reached 1,000 yards receiving for the second consecutive season

The Browns (11-5) quickly took back the lead, then upped their advantage to 20-7 when Ronnie Hickman stepped in front of a pass intended for Wilson and returned it 30 yards for the TD.