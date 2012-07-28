Transition Game: Landry Takes the Field

Jul 28, 2012 at 08:10 AM

Throughout our lives, we constantly go through transitions.

Some transitions are beneficial, while others rather seem to happen.

Yet all transitions are similar in the fact that they provide each individual a different outlook on whatever one might be searching for.

New York Jets safety LaRon Landry is currently undergoing a major transition himself. These days, the former top-10 draft selection is adjusting to a new organization, a new playbook, new coaches and an entire new set of teammates. Not an easy task for anyone, especially for someone who spent his first five seasons in the NFL with one team (Washington Redskins).

But for Landry, even with all the changes that have taken place recently in his life, his approach toward his job has remained even keel.

"I'm always optimistic," he said this morning following the Jets' second training camp practice. "I strive for perfection and give it all I got, 100 percent each and every day. I don't doubt myself. I don't compete with myself. It's all about getting better."

After missing the entire offseason recovering from an Achilles/heel injury that cut his 2011 season short, Landry was finally activated from the Jets' PUP list earlier this week, and he participated in a few plays this morning.

The 6'0", 220-pounder said he is keeping a positive attitude, although he currently is on a pitch count at practice.

"You've always got to stay in it," he said. "Even if you're on the sideline you have to be mentality into it and that's what I'm doing. I'm constantly in my playbook throughout the day or whenever I get time. I'm always asking questions to the veteran guys and even the rookies and all those guys working with me."

The former LSU standout stated he wasn't worried when the team placed him on the PUP list.

"That was the coaches' and trainers' decision," he said. "I knew I was going to be out there, so I wasn't concerned at all. I knew my health was going to be there."

If Landry can remain healthy, he looks to be a great addition to an upgraded secondary.

"As far as all of the safeties," he said, "they've welcomed me with open arms and helped me get through it, as far as learning the assignments and different calls."

And despite having seen Landry practice only a small amount, head coach Rex Ryan surely seems impressed, describing Landry's 4.3 speed as "phenomenal."

"If he stays healthy, that's a perennial Pro Bowl safety," Ryan said.

At the same time, Landry acknowledged his familiarity with Ryan's defenses as Landry's brother, Dawan, was a member of the Baltimore Ravens from 2006-08.

While training camp in Cortland continues through the early stages, one thing is certain: Landry's transition as a Jet appears promising.

"Each and every snap, each and every day I'm trying to send a message," he said. "I'm really not competing with myself, I'm just trying to earn my teammates' trust and let them know that I'm with them through thick and thin and I'm going to give it 100, all I got."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich: Trio Vying to Fill Safety Starter's Role 'Are Up for It'

Marcus Maye: 'It's Definitely Tough' Replacing Lamarcus Joyner, Out for the Year After Triceps Injury at Carolina
news

Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'Super Cool' to Face the Patriots 

Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur Expects Improvement from Week 1 to Week 2
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Patriots - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Groin) Limited During His First Full Practice Back
news

4 Jets to Watch in Home Opener vs. AFC East Foe New England Patriots

Jamison Crowder, George Fant, Folorunso Fatukasi & Michael Carter II Will Have Key Roles Against Patriots
news

Jets Activate WR Jamison Crowder

Jets WR Available to Play vs. Patriots After Stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Empire State Building to Light Up for Jets Home Opener

Empire State Building Will Be Lit in Jets Gotham Green on Saturday
news

Jackpocket Announced As Official Digital Lottery Courier of the Jets

The First Licensed Lottery App Becomes the Inaugural Digital Lottery Partner in the NFL as Jackpots Climb over $400M  
news

Where Are They Now: Garrett McIntyre 

Catch Up with the Former Jets Defensive Lineman from Fresno State
news

George Fant, Morgan Moses Tackle the Jets' OL Fixes Heading Toward the Patriots

'We Have to All Be of One Accord' for Home Opener; 'We're Making Sure We Up Our Game'
news

Corey Davis on Zach Wilson: 'He's a Tough Dude'

The Green & White's No. 1 WR Is Ready for His First Taste of the Jets-Patriots Rivalry
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

LB Jamien Sherwood (DNP) & Keelan Cole (LP) Are onn the First Injury Report of the Week
news

Jets Announce 2021 Game Initiatives & Giveaways

Green & White Host the Patriots on Sunday for the Home Opener
Advertising