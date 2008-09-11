Thursday Player Interviews

Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during the media locker room session before Thursday's midday practice:

WR LAVERANUES COLES

On his rapport with Brett Favre…

It doesn't have anything to do with my rapport with him. I'm trying to pick up some of the offense right now. Of course, some things have changed and we're trying to get a better understanding of what's going on with the wording in the offense.

On why he only had one catch for 5 yards at Miami…

I don't have a feel for him and he doesn't have a feel for me. That's one of the things I'm going to have to deal with. In the past I always knew when the ball was coming. Now you don't really know. It is totally different for me as a player. It is what it is. He's getting adjusted and I'm trying to do what I'm supposed to do.

On concerns, since sitting out the preseason, that it might take time to get in sync with Favre...

It didn't have anything to do with me not being there. It's just one of those things. Whenever you get introduced to a new quarterback, you don't have a feel for each other, period. He is being introduced to a new offense and new players. For me, it's one of those things where he doesn't have a feel for me, I don't have a feel for him. You deal with it.

On if he believes it's a matter of time before he'll be on the same page with Favre…

That's something I'm not really concerned about. He has a job to do, I have a job to do, and from there it is what it is. You work day in and day out and just do what you are supposed to do.

On if he can envision big things for himself with the way Favre throws the ball…

You hope for the best, but it's not about me, it's about this team. It's not about him, it's about this team. It's not about any individual. Whether you have success with me or have success with Jerricho Cotchery, Chansi Stuckey or whoever it is, as long as the team is successful, I think things will be all right.

CB DWIGHT LOWERY

On if he has ever looked at how CB Asante Samuel plays the position…

When he was with the Patriots there were times when I would watch. There are times on film when we're watching stuff on the Patriots when I get to see him. I try to look at everybody and see what their strengths and weaknesses are and how they see things and kind of learn from their moves.

On if he thought during training camp he would be starting on opening day…

A little bit. I can't sit here and say I knew it was going to happen and all my visualizations were going to come true. You try to envision yourself to be the very best you can be and as long as you keep that goal or that vision in your mind, you can achieve it someday.

On what he recalls about the NFL Combine…

The Jets' interview was really straight forward. I really enjoyed it because we sat down and talked a lot of football. Some teams will sit you down and talk about a lot of stuff that doesn't pertain to the game itself. They put film on me and watched it. They asked me what I saw and what my responsibilities were. They try to feel you out and know what you're doing as a player.

I think that's the most important thing, regardless how fast you run, how high you jump or where you went to college. If you don't know what you're doing, you're not going to put yourself in a position to be successful.

TE CHRIS BAKER

On if the Jets told him to participate at training camp and they'd talk…

No, not really. I wanted to focus on getting ready for the season. I couldn't really do that and be ready right now. That's what I tried to do and that stuff will work itself out. The good thing is I was ready to go last weekend and I'm ready to go right now.

On his frame of mind…

The biggest thing for me is I wanted to be here no matter what. The most important thing is to be ready this time of the year. Going the route that I was going back in the spring, I probably wouldn't be ready to play right now. My personal belief is to get ready for the season and let everything else work itself out.

On when he decided to focus on playing…