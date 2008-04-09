The Tradition Continues: Draft Day Parties Set





The 2008 NFL Draft is almost here and the Jets Draft Day party is back!

The 2008 Draft Day Party presented by Coors Light will be held Saturday, April 26, at three Dave & Buster's locations across the tristate area. Along with presenting partners Sprint, Toyota and The Daily News, join your fellow fans, get autographs and photographs with Jets players past and present and watch the draft unfold!

Bob Wischusen, the radio voice of the Jets, will host the party at Dave & Buster's in New York City's Times Square. A 1050 ESPN Radio personality will host the party at Dave & Buster's in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island. Joe Pardavila, a.k.a. Monkey Boy of Scott and Todd in the Morning on 95.5 WPLJ, will host the party at Dave & Buster's in The Palisades Mall in West Nyack, N.Y.

Starting at 2 p.m., 2008 Draft Day T-shirts will be given away to the first 1,000 fans at each location and the parties will begin! Meet and greet Jets players from throughout the decades, get pictures and autographs from members of the New York Jets Flight Crew, and win great raffle prizes!

"The three separate draft day parties have become a tradition in which Jets players, alumni and fans can celebrate the Jets' immediate future," said team president Jay Cross. "There is no better way for a Jets fan in Long Island, New Jersey or New York to be a greater part of the draft process than with their favorite team."