JB2_92511
The Stories Behind the Top Six Photos of 2023
Feb 14, 2024
Dan Szpakowski
Dan Szpakowski

Third-year LB Jamien Sherwood takes a moment to reflect prior to the team's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. I've always enjoyed taking photos that humanize our players and really like the way this image feels so intimate amidst the anticipatory atmosphere while the Raiders are conducting player introductions.

Dan Szpakowski
Dan Szpakowski

As a group we're always pushing ourselves to introduce creative styles of photography into our everyday coverage of the team. The slow shutter that creates a drag of movement around the static player is one of my favorites as it helps convey the mental agility required for these players to get into the right headspace to perform at the highest level amidst the chaos and anticipation of a gameday.

Sarah Snyder
Sarah Snyder

All season, I'd watch as Sauce Gardner followed his teammates out of the tunnel for pregame warmups. Week after week, the scene was electric as all cameras and eyes were the second-year cornerback taking the field. Finally, at the Washington Commanders game, I had a wide enough lens to communicate the scene in a way that did its justice and articulated the anticipation building.

Sarah Snyder
Sarah Snyder

It was the season opener at MetLife Stadium and Garrett Wilson had stunned America with a wild start to the season culminating in a one-handed touchdown catch in the end zone. Post- game, I watched as Garrett's teammates ran over to celebrate him on live television and the photo feels as though it captures the joy, excitement, and comradery that was palpable on the field.

Jashari Blige
Jashari Blige

Pictured here is rookie WR Xavier Gipson, nestled in his locker taking a moment to himself to prepare before on field warmups at Highmark Stadium. I love shooting in the locker room specifically on gamedays to capture the "calm before the storm" moments that fans typically don't get to see from their favorite players.

Jashari Blige
Jashari Blige

When capturing game action, I really enjoy being able incorporate aspects that happen outside of the yard lines as well, more specifically the team's sideline reactions. Shown here is head coach Robert Saleh after a big time play during our home win against the Texans.

