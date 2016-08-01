The Skinny: Buster Skrine





In his second year with the Jets, Buster Skrine is vying for a starting defensive back spot opposite Darrelle Revis. The Georgia boy doesn't shy away from competition, or from showing his swag factor.

*Q. How would you describe your hairstyle and do blondes really have more fun? *I think it's pretty dope. I like to call it a dreaded mohawk. At first, I had a little mohawk or fohawk, and then it got a little higher. When I was in Cleveland I was like, 'man I'm not cutting my hair anymore,' so I just dreaded it instead. So now I got the dred-hawk. I wouldn't really consider myself a blonde though.

Q. You're always looking pretty fresh in the style department. Did you feel like you had to step up your game when you came to NYC?

**I just have different style. I dress my own way. It's a little wild. You know what I'm saying? But I got swag behind it. I didn't need to step up my style game after coming to New York – I always had swag.

*Q. What's the story behind your nickname Buster? *My grandma. I'm from the South, so we get nicknames. My dad's real name is Darryl and so is mine, but really it's Butch and Buster. Everybody down south has a nickname, and that's all we go by.