The 'Rodgers Effect' Spills Over to the Benefit of the Jets' Defense

Michael Carter II is one of the younger guys on defense who has been on Rodgers' mind since the Jets went to Lambeau Field last season and defeated the Packers, 27-10. Rodgers filed it away and recently said that the Packers were intent on exploiting the slot corner but were unsuccessful.

"I remember last year when we [the Packers] played the Jets, we felt like we wanted to get after M.C.," Rodgers said in June. "After the game, I think everybody was like, 'He's a pretty damn good player.' "

M.C. II, who is about to start his third season with the Jets after being drafted out of Duke, played in all 17 games last season, had a pair of interceptions and logged 63 total tackles and 3 QB hits. He has quietly emerged as one of the steadiest players in a defensive backfield that includes Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

On Wednesday, Carter said that "I'm ready to go," adding that "I feel like I'm at the end of camp, I'm prepared well."

And like Williams, Carter said that having the opportunity to face Rodgers every day in training camp has sharpened the play and awareness of every player on defense.

"He forces us to communicate at a high level, you've got to be on your details, make sure everyone is at the right spot, if we're off he will exploit it," Carter II said. "He's going to see it, he sees all that stuff. When you trick him, the dialogue is good. He wants to know what you did, what you see. It makes us play at a high level."