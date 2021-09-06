The 'Q' Continuum: Jets' Quinnen and Quincy Williams Ready for Next Act

There are things that only one brother knows about another brother. Then there are the brothers Williams of the Jets.

On Monday, Quinnen Williams, who is entering his third season with the Green & White, was asked about the play of his older brother Quincy, who the Jets plucked off the waiver wire after he was cut by Jacksonville last week.

Asked for a scouting report of Quincy, Quinnen said: "Man, today was his first practice. I'm going to have to watch the film."

The Williams brothers, Quinnen, 23, the defensive lineman, Quincy, 25, a linebacker, are among a small group of siblings with connections to current Jets -- C.J. Mosley (brother Jamey, who was with the team in 2019) and Corey Davis (brother Titus was with the team in 2015 and 2016).

With the Jets in the final week of preparation for their 2021 NFL season opener at Carolina on Sunday, Quinnen said that he and his brother are hungry for one thing above all else -- wins.

"I didn't find out [about the Jets' claim] until I was walking on to field for practice," Quinnen said. "It's super-exciting for my family, my brothers, my sister. It's amazing to have a great guy like him here. He can help the team with his explosiveness, his speed, his knowledge and his football IQ.

"We've never been on the same team [beyond Wenonah HS in Alabama]. We've both had a dream of being in the NFL, but definitely never thought about being on the same team. We've always played against each other. When he got here, we looked at each other and said we have to get down to business."