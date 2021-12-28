The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets-Jags Review, Zach Wilson & Tom Brady, Dan Feeney 1-on-1 and More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable look back at an adversity-filled week that ended with a Jets' win over the Jaguars.
The guys review Ron Middleton's impressive performance as interim HC (0:24) plus Braxton Berrios' big day and his Pro Bowl-worthy campaign (2:56).
Jets OL Dan Feeney joins the crew to chat about the mullet, his versatility, playing with Tevin Coleman again and his love of hockey (21:43).
Finally Douz and EA talk about Tom Brady's possible last stop at MetLife Stadium and what's ahead for QB Zach Wilson vs. Bucs DC Todd Bowles (38:25).