The Official Jets Podcast Recap | 2021 Season Preview

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Preview the Start of the Season & Talk to DL Shaq Lawson

Sep 07, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable preview the start of the Jets 2021 season. The guys discuss roster moves including the recent trade acquisition of DE Shaq Lawson plus draft-pick compensation for TE Chris Herndon (01:55). Allen and Douzable give listeners the top Jets-Panthers storylines as QBs Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold enter the spotlight (13:20). Douzable also shares his favorite opening week memory – hint, it was while he was a member of the Green & White (22:20).

Shaq Lawson joins the crew to provide his reaction on the move from Houston to 1 Jets Drive and whether his beef with OL Connor McGovern is squashed (30:20). Lawson lets the Jets faithful know what he will bring to the table as a member of the young defense (36:00).

For all of the Official Jets Podcast presented by WynnBET episodes, click here.

