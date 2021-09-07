The Official Jets Podcast Recap | 2021 Season Preview

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable preview the start of the Jets 2021 season. The guys discuss roster moves including the recent trade acquisition of DE Shaq Lawson plus draft-pick compensation for TE Chris Herndon (01:55). Allen and Douzable give listeners the top Jets-Panthers storylines as QBs Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold enter the spotlight (13:20). Douzable also shares his favorite opening week memory – hint, it was while he was a member of the Green & White (22:20).
Shaq Lawson joins the crew to provide his reaction on the move from Houston to 1 Jets Drive and whether his beef with OL Connor McGovern is squashed (30:20). Lawson lets the Jets faithful know what he will bring to the table as a member of the young defense (36:00).