The Goal at Wideout: Make a Difference

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2022 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

General manager Joe Douglas has been hellbent this offseason on adding players of a certain type.

"If there is a player, regardless of position, that we feel can come in here and be that type of difference maker, yeah, we need to talk about it and have that discussion," he said.

And the difference makers the Jets coveted the most to collaborate with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson were receivers. Even before the NFL Draft, the Green & White considered a blockbuster trade for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill.

Douglas, however, held his draft cards close to his chest, weighed the possibilities and ultimately opted to nab Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall draft pick. Wilson joins an arsenal that includes second-year speedster Elijah Moore, Corey Davis (returning from injury) and the versatile Braxton Berrios (who re-signed with the club in the offseason), as well as returnees Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith.

"As a duo, I'm excited to bring what I do to the table and learn from guys like him and Corey Davis," Wilson said. "I'm really excited."

Speaking about Zach Wilson, Garrett said: "He's got a lot of talent. ... Being a receiver that likes to stretch the field and make plays, I feel like he can put it anywhere on the field. That's what you want in your quarterback. I hear about the type of person he is as well. I know he has what it takes to be great, for sure."

With a fortified line and the addition of second-round RB Breece Hall, Douglas and the organization have kept their word and surrounded Wilson with a solid, deep core.