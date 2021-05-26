The Athletic Names the Jets the No. 3 Most Improved Team in NFL

"The Jets' big bet was the decision to take Zach Wilson second overall in a draft with five first-round QBs. Even if Wilson takes some time to get going, there's a very good chance that the Jets will be a significantly better offensive team in 2021 than they were under Adam Gase. Among the 42 QBs with at least 150 drop backs last season, Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold ranked 33rd and 39th, respectively, in EPA per play. Even as a rookie, there's a solid chance that Wilson tops those numbers this fall.

"Whether that's because of the system, the surrounding talent, or Wilson's own ability is almost inconsequential. The Jets should be better on offense. That's especially true if LaFleur can get the most out of this team's other early draft picks. Along with adding Davis, the Jets also spent a second-round pick on Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore, who immediately profiles as the Jets' starting slot option alongside Davis and downfield threat Denzel Mims.

"Douglas also made a bold move to trade a pair of third-round picks, go back up in the first round and snag USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Moving up for a guard isn't necessarily sound process, but in the short term, Vera-Tucker and 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton could create a formidable left side of the line.

"The Jets had a ton of resources this offseason, and the result is a roster with considerably more talent than it had a few months ago."

General Manager Joe Douglas attacked the offseason by first signing 12 free agents including Davis, Lawson, Joyner and Rankins. He also added LB Jarrad Davis, WR Keelan Cole, OL Dan Feeney, TE Tyler Kroft, DL Vinny Curry, RB Tevin Coleman, CB/special-teams ace Justin Hardee and LB Del'Shawn Phillips.