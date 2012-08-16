TEBOW: I Look Forward to the Giants

Aug 16, 2012 at 07:02 AM

Transcript of quarterback Tim Tebow's late-morning news conference following the Jets' Thursday training camp practice at SUNY Cortland:

On if he thinks the team will run any Wildcat in preseason before using it in the regular season…

Oh, I don't know. I felt like we get some really good looks against our defense and they're playing pretty hard against it and showing us a lot of different things. It gives us a good look, but obviously you want to get some reps live, but I think out there we're going almost full speed pretty much, so it's going pretty much all right.

On how he thinks things are going on offense…

I think some things are going really well. I feel like we're executing some things pretty good. Obviously, the more reps you get, the more comfortable you are with all the backs, the line, all different checks and such, but I feel like it's going well.

On what he thinks he improved on the most…

Probably rhythm and timing, and learning the offense and the play-action drops under center. I know that sounds cliché. I feel like I always say that, but it is a big deal and you're used to doing other things and that's key. It gives you accuracy, it gives you timing, it gives you anticipation, all those things, so I think that's one thing I feel I really improved at and am continuing to work on every day.

On his training camp performance overall…

I feel pretty good. I feel pretty good as an offense. Individually, I feel good. We've got a long way to go, I've got a long way to go, but I feel like we've improved every day. I felt like we had a good day today to kind of finish it off and I look forward to Saturday night when we play the Giants.

On if he has a good idea on how the team will use him…

I still feel like we've got a long way to go. It's several weeks until we actually go play a real game, three more preseason games, so we've got a long way to go and we'll see what unfolds.

On if he has had to adjust to different responsibilities…

Well, besides the personal protector, the rest has always just been pretty natural and easy and stuff I've done for the last 10 or 12 years, so that really wasn't an adjustment. Some of the PP stuff was. I never ran on special teams in my life, so that was a first, but it really didn't take too much of an adjustment, and I feel just the way I try to prepare and train and physically come in shape and be ready to go, that it wasn't too hard.

On learning different roles…

I feel like it's been pretty, not easy, but it's been very manageable. I'm handling what's been asked of me. It hasn't been easy by any means. You're trying to get better every day and work on specific crafts and learn a lot of different things, but I feel it's manageable.

On if he talks to his teammates about managing different rules…

Not really. Those guys are blessed with a lot of athletic ability and that comes pretty natural to them, so with what I'm asked to do, just try to take specific times throughout the day in practice to work or meet on it or look at it and really use time management to really be able to get everything in that you need to get in.

On the Jets reaching out to Jeff Demps from Florida…

Yeah, they asked me about him. Jeff is a great guy and a great player and he is someone that I was proud to play with in college. He did a great job for us, in college. I feel like wherever he goes he'll work hard and do a good job for that team.

On if he tried to sell him on the Jets…

I'll talk to him as a friend, but the Jets are a great organization and a great place. Would we love to have him? Absolutely. I would as a teammate just because I know how hard he works and what he could bring to the table.

On him being in GQ magazine without his consent…

Honestly, I didn't even know until, actually probably most of y'all knew that I was on there before I knew, so it kind of was a shocker for me. It was something that I think I did maybe six years ago in college. Honestly, the first time I heard was when we were in the cafeteria and it was on ESPN. That's when I found out, so it was kind of a shocker to me as well.

On if he was excited to see those pictures again…

Yeah, [I'm] so excited [laughing].

On if his teammates gave him a hard time about the pictures…

No, not really. I'm sure that'll come up sooner than later though.

On if some people took the pictures the wrong way…

Yeah, I have heard someone ask me about that. Was I trying to do anything as far as the crucifix? Absolutely not. I mean, I don't know, it was six years ago, I don't even remember what I was doing, but I wasn't trying to do anything like that though.

On if he has a message for the fans…

I just want to say thank you for their support here in Cortland. They made the trip great and it was a lot of fun being here. The fans were wonderful and I know they came from all over and from here, so we really appreciate their support.

