Transactions

TE Zack Kuntz Signs Rookie Contract with Jets 

GM Joe Douglas Says Old Dominion Product Had “Freak Factor”

May 05, 2023 at 05:23 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

KuntxSigning-16x9

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz, the Jets' seventh and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has signed a rookie contract with the Green & White.

Kuntz, who appeared in 21 games at Penn State from 2018-20, broke out in 2021 after transferring to ODU for his redshirt junior campaign. Playing in 10 games, Kuntz was second in the country among tight ends with 73 receptions and ninth with 692 receiving yards. He also tied for the team lead with 5 TDs while producing five games with eight catches or more. He caught 12 passes and had 2 TDs in five games last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

"I'm going to go out there and work my tail off," Kuntz said after being taken with the 220nd overall selection. "I could be the first pick in the draft or the last pick in the draft, it wouldn't make a difference for me. I'm going to go and do whatever I can to be the best version of myself. Like I said, refuse to lose and do whatever I can to help the team."

Kuntz (6-8, 251) posted a 94 athleticism score at the NFL Combine according to Next Gen Stats, which ranked first in the tight end class. His testing numbers including a 4.55 in the 40-yards dash, a 40-inch vertical, 10-8 broad jump and 23 reps on the 225-bench press.

"We were sitting there at the top of the seventh round and just going through some of the guys who just had that freak factor to him and he was right there at the top — the size, the speed, the length, the jump, just everything," said GM Joe Douglas, "and another guy who may have been drafted a little sooner if not for the injury this year."

At Camp Hill (PA) HS, Kuntz lettered three times in both basketball and track. In addition to capturing three district titles in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, Kuntz was the State 2A Champion in the 110-meter hurdles in 2017.

"Another size speed freak," Douglas said of Kuntz, who also took home district crowns in the high jump as a sophomore and junior.

After his stint at Penn State, Kuntz followed Penn State OC Ricky Rahne to the Monarchs when Rahne was named ODU's head coach. The '21 breakout season put him on the national radar and Kuntz benefited from a stellar pre-draft process. He'll join a tight ends room that includes Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremey Ruckert, a third-round pick in 2022, and Kenny Yeboah. Kuntz is excited about the Jets and the opportunity to learn from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to be able to go into that as a rookie," he said. "I think the most you can get out of it is learning. You have a future Hall of Famer taking the helm, so anything I can do as a younger guy. Obviously to learn, but still producing and still adding value in any way possible. You have two ears and one mouth and that's for a reason, especially when you get to a new situation, you're learning a lot of things. You adapt to things on the fly. He's a guy that's been doing it right for a long time, I'm sure he's got some knowledge to drop on me as well."

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Never Been Around a Quarterback Quite Like' Aaron Rodgers

Former Packers QB Has 'Fire' In His Eyes

news

Will McDonald, Joe Tippmann Say Day 1 of Jets Rookie Minicamp Was 'Great'

Robert Saleh 'Excited' to Work with First-Round Pick; Former Wisconsin Center Received Welcome Gifts from Nick Mangold and Jason Fabini

news

Jets O-Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker: It Feels Good to Be Back Out There

Returns From Injury to Discover a 'Chill Dude,' Aaron Rodgers, at QB

news

LB Zaire Barnes Signs Rookie Contract With Jets

HC Robert Saleh: "He Is Incredibly Smart, Very Instinctive"

news

Jets Sign 5th-Round Draft Choice Israel Abanikanda

Pitt Star & Brooklynite Tied for 1st in FBS in Total and Rush TDs, Placed 2nd in All-Purpose Yards/Game in '22

news

Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for the Jets Free Agents and Rookie Minicamp Numbers

news

Jets Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

GM Joe Douglas Adds 6 Players on Offense, 8 on Defense After 7-Player Draft

news

Jarrick Bernard-Converse Signs with the Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh on JBC: He Can Play All 3 Spots in the Defensive Backfield

news

Jets Rookie RB Izzy Abanikanda Has Always 'Wanted to be Different'

Fifth-Round Pick Staying Close to Home With the Green & White in New York

news

Garrett Wilson Already Bonding on Jets Practice Field with Aaron Rodgers

2nd-Year Player 'Honored' His New 'Legend' QB Has Compared Part of His Game to Another Famous No. 17

news

Where Are They Now: Gary Arthur

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Miami (Ohio)

Advertising