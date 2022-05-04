TE Jeremy Ruckert Finds It 'Hard to Believe' He's a Jet

From being a Jets fan growing up to becoming a member of the team, former Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert's dream became his reality when general manager Joe Douglas and the Green & White selected Ruckert in the third round.

"It was deafening once I put the hat on and once [my parents] found out who was on the other end of that call," Ruckert told reporters after he was drafted. "They were just so excited. I mean, it's hard to say and it's hard to believe, but this means just as much to them as it does for me. And that means a lot to me in general, just because all the support that they've given me throughout my life, doing everything they could to help me be where I am today. I'm so grateful for that and I'm so grateful to have such a close family that's going to continue to support me along this journey."

Ruckert, who grew up in Lindenhurst playing soccer and football, was on Long Island waiting for his name to be called. Like many players, coaches and employees before him, he'll relocate from the Island to New Jersey -- he was 8 years old when the team moved from Weeb Ewbank Hall at Hofstra in Hempstead to the the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park.

Ruckert's prowess on the field at Ohio State was as a run blocker. He totaled 54 catches, 615 yards and 12 TDs, having his best statistical year as a senior with 26 receptions, 309 yards and 2 TDs. He had 3 targets per game last season, but he made an impression on the Jets' coaching staff in Mobile as a pass catcher.