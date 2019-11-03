TE Chris Herndon, DL Henry Anderson Active for Jets-Dolphins

And while Darnold didn't get his left tackle, Kelvin Beachum, back (Beachum is inactive with his ankle injury), he does have a new/old offensive weapon for the first time this year.

TE Chris Herndon is active following his four-game NFL suspension and three games sidelined by a hamstring pull. It's obviously too soon to say Herndon can make a big difference today for the struggling offense, but some "12"-personnel sets with Herndon and Ryan Griffin, who had a big game at Jacksonville last week, could provide a lift in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the defense has gained the return of DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), who has missed the last three games.

The bad news is the list of the still-injured. RB Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) and pleasantly surprising rookie LB Blake Cashman (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve in the past week, while LBs C.J. Mosley (groin) and Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), C Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), special team leaders Rontez Miles (neck/hip) and Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder) and Beachum are all inactive.

The LB corps in particular has become thin with all the injuries suffered there, but coordinator Gregg Williams, asked who will play especially on the inside at Miami, replied, "Just show up for the game on Sunday and see who it is." James Burgess is the only healthy player listed at ILB although Brandon Copeland has practiced there while the LB corps also added Frankie Luvu from the practice squad and signed free agent B.J. Bello.

Here are the Jets' seven-player inactive list:

WR Josh Bellamy

CB Trumaine Johnson

S Rontez Miles

LB Neville Hewitt

C Ryan Kalil

LB C.J. Mosley

T Kelvin Beachum

And the Dolphins' inactives:

S Reshad Jones

CB Ken Webster

RB Myles Gaskin

G Shaq Calhoun

C Daniel Kilgore

T Isaiah Prince

DE Avery Moss

With Miami opting for its white jerseys for this game, expected to begin with temperatures in the mid-80s, the Jets are wearing their green jerseys and white pants. It's the second game they're wearing their new green/white combination, following up on their opener at home against another division foe, the Bills.