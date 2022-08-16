T Duane Brown All In on the Green & White: 'I Feel We Can Do Great Things'

The Jets' pursuit of Brown was one of the worst-kept secrets of training camp, even before the apparent season-ending knee injury sustained by tackle Mekhi Becton in training last week. Before Becton's injury, Brown was seen as a potential veteran backup along a strong offensive line, which, left to right, would comprise of Fant, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Becton (making the switch from the left side to the right). Now, of course, it is Fant, who played most of last season on the left side and was named the starter at left tackle by Saleh at the start of camp, making the move back to the right side.

"George and I have been great friends since Seattle and we've talked regularly," Brown said. "Since he's been here, I've been in communication with him. I have all the respect in the world for him. The situation, the way it's played out, has not been easy for anybody, but we've handled it great, and I'm grateful it was not awkward for us. We're friends before anything.

"And I think this line has the potential to be a really great one. Laken is very physical, I played with him in the Pro Bowl. It was my first time meeting him and we built a quick rapport. AVT is a young kid with a lot of ability, good hands. We're a mix of young and veteran guys with a ton of ability. The scheme is about continuity and communication, and we have a chance to be great."

Since joining the Jets in training camp, Brown has been working on his fitness on the side. He has not taken any reps, nor will he during this week's joint practices with Atlanta, which means he won't play in Monday night's preseason game against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium. It is expected that he will join regular team practices late this week or early next week.

"They go through all the physicals and all the different things, the checklist," Saleh said on Monday. "He played last year; he looked fantastic doing it. It's just a matter of clearing all the medical hurdles. Then just watching him in individuals today with trainers, he's fine.