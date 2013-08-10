SUNY Cortland Ready for Jets Practice Sunday

Aug 10, 2013 at 05:04 AM

New York Jets fans may have heard that strong storms and flooding hit the Cortland, N.Y., area on Thursday evening. But SUNY Cortland reports that the Jets' return to training camp should not be impacted by any lingering effects from the storm and that fans should have no problems in attending Sunday's 10 a.m. practice.

The college on Friday issued a statement that reads:

"The storm that moved through Cortland County Thursday night did not damage any of the SUNY Cortland facilities used by the New York Jets for training camp. Neither the fields nor the campus buildings used by the team were affected by flooding. They are in good condition and ready for practice to resume on Sunday."

Sunday's weather forecast is for a pleasant day with periods of sun and temperatures in the mid 70s.

The Jets, who left Thursday afternoon for their preseason opener at Detroit on Friday, will have four more open practices at SUNY Cortland, from Sunday through Wednesday, with all sessions scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., before they break camp and head back to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. They will have one open practice for fans at the training center on Wednesday, Aug. 21, scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.

Click here for more information on the Jets' remaining training camp practices.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

