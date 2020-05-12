Steve McLendon: Jets Will Be a Better Team in 2020

He added: "Because I believe in my team and I'll always believe in them. I know the type of work that we will continue to put in. I've been talking to a lot of the guys and we've been communicating this whole offseason. We've been doing workouts, truck pulls and stuff like that just to push each other. This is something that's different from the past offseason. We continue to push each other when we're not together, so I can imagine what it will be like when we are together."

Last year, the 6'3", 310-pound defensive lineman started in 16 games and recorded 35 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He took his dedication to a new level this offseason after opening up his own gym in Georgia and has utilized most of the quarantine time to work on his craft at his new facility. A motivator and mentor, McLendon hopes to inspire and assist the newest members of the Jets in becoming more driven professionals.