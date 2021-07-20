Statements from the Knapp Family & Robert Saleh

Read Statements from the Family of Passing Game Specialist Greg Knapp & Head Coach Robert Saleh

Jul 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM
2019-Cuts-13

Statement from Knapp Family:

"Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people. He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support – it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."

Statement from Coach Saleh:

"Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family. Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

