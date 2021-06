Jets Announce Gameday Safety Protocols at MetLife Stadium

To ensure a safe and healthy guest experience for all fans, the Jets and MetLife Stadium have established the following protocols based on guidance from the CDC and pursuant to the current executive order:

FACE MASKS –As permitted by current New Jersey policies on businesses and gatherings, MetLife Stadium will operate at full capacity with no face masks. Fans who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces and are not required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show a vaccination card for entry.

CASH FREE TRANSACTIONS - To reduce touch points, MetLife Stadium will now operate cash-free. Cash will not be accepted at concession stands and retail locations. Pay with a debit or credit card using Contactless Tap to Pay or Mobile Wallet, Chip or Swipe. The Jets prefer Visa as a form of payment at MetLife Stadium. Reverse ATM machines will be available throughout the Stadium for guests to convert cash to a prepaid Visa debit card valid for in-stadium purchases and anywhere a credit card or debit card is accepted.

MOBILE TICKETING – To ensure contactless entry, all tickets for Jets games at MetLife Stadium will be mobile-only. Your phone is your ticket. For more information on how to access and manage your mobile tickets, visit nyjets.com/mobileticketing.

TAILGATING & STADIUM ENTRY – Tailgating will be permitted. Parking lots will open (5) hours prior to kickoff and entry gates will open 2 hours prior to kickoff.

ENHANCED CLEANING & SANITIZATION – Enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting protocols have been implemented throughout the Stadium including the use of electrostatic sprayers and hospital-grade cleaning supplies. High-touch surfaces and high-traffic areas are continuously monitored and cleaned during and after the event. Hand sanitizer dispensers are widely available throughout the Stadium at entrances, concourses, and restrooms.