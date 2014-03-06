Some Mock Drafts See Odell Beckham as Jets Pick

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and CBS Sports' Dane Brugler also have the Jets selecting Beckham in their latest mock drafts.

Meanwhile, Ourlads.com predicts Evans will remain on the board for the Jets to take at 18, Will Brinson (CBS Sports) has Kelvin Benjamin, the 6'5" BCS national champion from Florida State, in green and white next year, and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah sees the Jets going with speedy Oregon State WR Brandin Cooks. Among receivers at the combine, Cooks ran the fastest 20-yard shuttle (3.81 seconds), 40-yard dash (4.33) and 60-yard shuttle (10.72).

Although Ebron is considered the top tight end in this year's draft class by all accounts, Texas Tech's Jace Amaro could sneak his way into the first round as well, and in Bleacher Report writer Chris Roling's opinion, all the way up to No. 18. As a 6'5", 265-pound junior, he compiled 106 receptions, 1,352 yards and seven touchdowns last year and ran a 4.74 40-yard dash at the combine.

"There is simply no reality in which the New York Jets take a defensive player here," Roling wrote. "[Geno] Smith needs a reliable option underneath to keep drives alive, but Amaro can also double as a deep threat on what figures to be a retooled passing attack next season."