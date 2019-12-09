Snap Count Analysis: Which Jets Played Every Snap vs. the Dolphins?

The Jets picked up their fourth win in five games after a last-second 22-21 triumph over the Dolphins. The victory snapped a four-game skid against their longtime rivals. Let's dive into the snap count and analyze how playing time was distributed.

OFFENSE

The Jets ran 71 plays on offense against Miami, marking the third time in the last four games they've eclipsed the 70-play mark. For the second straight week, 17 players saw the field for the Green and White's offense and 6 members of the group were on field for every play (71 total): Kelvin Beachum, Alex Lewis, Jonotthan Harrison, Brandon Shell, Tom Compton and Sam Darnold. However, the Jets' franchise-tying run of six consecutive games of producing points on their opening drive did come to a halt against Miami.

For the third time in four games, Darnold finished the afternoon with multiple touchdown strikes. Against Miami, the second-year signal caller completed 20-of-36 for 270 yards, with a pair of scores to go with an interception. Darnold also helped engineer the game-winning drive, connecting with Vyncint Smith for 37 yards to help set up the winning field goal.

With Le'Veon Bell missing his first game of the season due to an illness, Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery each received their largest workloads of the year. Powell (56/71, 79%) ran for a season-high 74 yards on 19 carries, while adding another 14 yards on 2 receptions. Montgomery (23/71, 32%) totaled a season-best 61 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches.

The Jets once again had 5 wide receivers involved in the offense. For the ninth consecutive outing, Robby Anderson led the group in playing time with 66 snaps (93%) and turned in another productive afternoon. Anderson pulled in 7 grabs for 116 yards and a touchdown. Over the last three games, Anderson has hauled in 18 catches for 303 yards and a pair of scores. Jamison Crowder (56 snaps, 79%) had 3 grabs for 30 yards. Demaryius Thomas (37/71, 52%) caught 2 balls for 28 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown. Vyncint Smith (35/71, 49%) had 1 grab for 37 yards to jumpstart the eventual game-winning drive. Braxton Berrios (2 snaps) also saw action.

For the first time all season, someone not named Ryan Griffin led the tight end group in playing time. Griffin (3 snaps) had his day cut short due to an ankle injury, but not before pulling in 1 catch for 8 yards. Daniel Brown played a season-high 62 snaps (87%) and caught 1 pass for 7 yards. Rookie Trevon Wesco (11 plays, 15%) contributed, as well.

DEFENSE

The Jets defense was on field for 72 plays against the Dolphins, the most since Week 10 against the Giants. Eighteen players saw action for Gregg Williams' group, one fewer than last week versus Cincinnati. Five never left the field for all 72 snaps: James Burgess, Neville Hewitt, Darryl Roberts, Marcus Maye and Bless Austin.

Seven defensive linemen were active against Miami. Henry Anderson led the unit in playing time for the third straight week (43/72, 60%), recording 2 tackles and a pair of quarterback hits. Nathan Shepherd (41/72, 57%) earned his highest total of snaps and landed a couple of hits on Ryan Fitzpatrick. Steve McLendon (22 snaps, 31%) registered 3 tackles, including 1 for loss to go with 1 hit on the quarterback. Rookie Quinnen Williams (19/72, 26%) had his day cut short due to a neck injury. Foley Fatukasi (31/72, 43%), Kyle Phillips (30/72, 42%) and Jordan Willis (22/72, 31%) were part of the rotation, as well.

Since being signed off the practice squad seven games ago, Burgess has played all but four snaps for the Jets defense. Against the Dolphins he led the team with 13 tackles, 1.5 for loss, while being on-field for all 72 plays. Hewitt (72/72) has only missed two snaps in the last four games since returning from injury. Jordan Jenkins (43 snaps, 60%) had 4 tackles and 2 sacks to bring his season total to 7, equaling his career high set a year ago. Tarell Basham (37 snaps, 51%) and Brandon Copeland (16 snaps, 22%) rounded out the playing time for the linebackers.

The secondary was missing starters Jamal Adams, Arthur Maulet and Brian Poole. Maye made four tackles, including 1 for loss. Austin did not leave the field for the third game in a row and also contributed 4 stops. Roberts moved over to safety and saw his highest snap total since the last Dolphins matchup in Week 9, while making 7 tackles. Nate Hairston (56/72, 78%) registered his second career interception after being inactive the previous three games. Kyron Brown (53/72, 74%) departed with an injured quad, but not before making 5 tackles. Maurice Canady (19/72, 26%) had a 2 tackles and 1 pass defended.