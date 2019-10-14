Snap Count Analysis: Which Jets Played Every Snap vs. the Cowboys?

The Jets welcomed Sam Darnold back to the starting lineup and broke into the win column for the first time in 2019, fending off the Cowboys 24-22. Let's check out the snap count and playing-time distribution.

OFFENSE

The Jets ran 62 plays on offense against Dallas, the most since they had 68 in Week 2 vs. Cleveland. A season-high 21 players saw time in the offense for the Green & White, up from the previous best of 19, which came last week in Philadelphia. For the second straight week, five members of the unit were on field for every play (62 total): Sam Darnold, Alex Lewis, Ryan Kalil, Brian Winters, and Chuma Edoga. Starting LT Kelvin Beachum played 39 snaps (63%) before departing with an ankle injury, which leaves Brian Winters as the last remaining player on offense to be on the field for 100% of the team's snaps this season. Brandon Shell came off the bench to replace Beachum for 23 plays (37%). In addition, Jonotthan Harrison and Tom Compton each received a snap with the unit.

Sam Darnold was back under center for the Green & White for the first time since week one. Darnold showed no signs of rust, completing 23-of-32 for 338 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and an interception. After two games, Darnold's completion percentage stands at 69.9%, up considerably from 57.7% in his rookie season.

Le'Veon Bell received his usual share of the workload among the running backs. No. 26 played 51-of-62 snaps (82%) and churned out 50 yards on the ground. The longest-tenured Jet, Bilal Powell, saw his most playing time of the season as he totaled 12 snaps (19%). Ty Montgomery was in on six plays (10%) and pulled in three grabs for 17 yards.

For the first time this season, the Jets had six wide receivers see game action. Robby Anderson led the group with 57 snaps (92%) and reeled in five catches for a team-best 125 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Demaryius Thomas played 81% of the snaps (50/62), collecting four grabs for 62 yards in his most productive day as a Jet. Jamison Crowder was also in on 50 plays, recording 98 yards on six catches. In his second game with the Green & White, Vyncint Smith took part in eight plays (13%). Braxton Berrios (4 plays, 6%) and Josh Bellamy (3 plays, 5%) rounded out the receiving core.

Tight end Ryan Griffin enjoyed his most productive afternoon as a member of the Jets. Griffin was in on all but ten plays (52/62, 84%) and tallied 28 yards on three passes, including his first TD of the season. Daniel Brown (8 plays, 13%) and Trevon Wesco (7 plays, 11%) contributed as well.

DEFENSE

The Jets defense played a season-high 82 snaps against the Cowboys, replacing the previous high of 77 against the Patriots in Week 3. Four players were in on every snap, all members of the starting secondary: Darryl Roberts, Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye and Trumaine Johnson. Adams was all over the field, tying for a team-high nine tackles to go with one and a half tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Maye had five tackles and a pass defense while both Roberts and Johnson each contributed with seven tackles on the afternoon. Johnson has played all but one snap the past two games after being in for only 12 plays the previous two weeks combined.

Six defensive linemen were once again active Sunday. The group played without Henry Anderson, who was sidelined with an injured shoulder. Leonard Williams led the group in playing time, logging 73% of the snaps (60/82). Quinnen Williams was in on 51 snaps (62%) and recorded six tackles, one of which came on a key fourth-down stop of Dak Prescott in the second quarter. Rookie Kyle Phillips logged 41 snaps (50%) and continues to make plays, recording seven tackles, one and a half tackles for loss and a QB hit. Folorunso Fatukasi received his most playing time of the season and made the most it. The second-year pro played 33 snaps (40%) and picked up four tackles (0.5 for loss). Steve McLendon (32/82, 39%) and Jordan Willis (17 snaps, 21%) rounded out the playing time for the D-line.

The linebackers were paced by rookie Blake Cashman, who logged 75 plays (91%) while collecting five tackles and a QB hit. Neville Hewitt (54/82, 66%) missed some time during the game due to a stinger, but still picked up six tackles and a QB hit. Jordan Jenkins (50/82, 61%) returned from a two-game absence because of a calf injury and recorded three QB hits in addition to a timely sack that came on the Cowboys' final drive. Tarell Basham (47 snaps, 57%) and Albert McClellan (28 snaps, 34%) also received reps. Brandon Copeland made his season debut following a four-game suspension and was in on seven plays.

Elsewhere in the secondary, Brian Poole was in for 75-of-82 snaps (91%) and tied for the team lead in tackles with nine. Rontez Miles also saw action on four plays as well.