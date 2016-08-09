'Silent Killer' Fitting In on Jets OL

Four of the Jets' five starting offensive linemen from last year return, but the big change is at left tackle. Ryan Clady, acquired in a trade from the Denver Broncos in April, has taken over for the retired D'Brickashaw Ferguson. And after taking a cautious approach with Clady this spring, the Jets have unleashed the four-time Pro Bowler during the team's first 10 summer practices.

"It's been going well," Clady said regarding training camp. "But there are a couple things I need to work on like my hands and just getting back into the rhythm of football. I've gotten into pretty good shape over the past couple weeks. I've had a lot of reps, but overall I think it's going pretty well."

The Boise State product called Denver home the past eight years, but he already feels comfortable in Chan Gailey's system.