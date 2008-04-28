Sign Up Now for Annual Gen Jets Club Clinic





This year's Generation Jets Club Clinic will take place Saturday, June 14, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Jets Training Camp Field at Hofstra University. This clinic has become the favorite event for members of the Generation Jets Club, the official kids' fan club of the New York Jets.

The Generation Jets Clinic is the chance for your kids to have unique one-on-one interaction with current and former Jets players including:

* Learn agility and stretching exercises

* Practice passing, kicking and blocking drills

* Get autographs and take photos

* Receive your 2007-08 Generation Jets Club membership gift

* Get any extra energy out at Generation Jets Fest!

Also, look for a new and improved GenJets section on our Website coming this summer with information just for you, our youngest and most enthusiastic fans!

So help us kick off this summer with some football and fun. We look forward to seeing you in a few weeks!

Ensure your spot in this year's Generation Jets Club Football Clinic today! (link)

What if my child is not a member of the 2007-08 Generation Jets Club?

If your child is not a member of the Generation Jets Club for club year June 2008-May 2007, it is not too late to sign up in order to participate in this clinic. You can secure your spot in the clinic by registering online today, but you must bring $25 per member if you would like to participate on June 14. Print the 2007-08 Generation Jets Club membership form, fill it out and bring it with a check for $25 made out to 07-08 Generation Jets Club.