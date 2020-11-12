Sergio Castillo Still Can't Believe He's a New York Jet

This is how Sergio Castillo Jr. finally fulfilled his American Dream while becoming only the second Latino place kicker in Jets' history.

He went from running a gym one morning in Amarillo, Texas, to running laps the next afternoon at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ.

From punting and kicking on the practice squad to dressing for the active roster in 11 days after Sam Ficken injured his groin.

And from standing proudly for the national anthem at MetLife Stadium to booting a 29-yard field goal on the first drive of the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.

"It all happened really quickly," Castillo said. "After the first field goal, I'm not going to lie, I was emotional. I was reminiscing on the whole journey to get here to this point. I shed a couple of tears. It was definitely an emotional day."

Castillo, who turned 30 on Nov. 1, was born in La Joya, Texas, a speck of a town on the border west of McAllen in the heart of the Río Grande Valley, where the United States and Mexico blend together. It is a hard-scrabble world of its own for some and a starting point for others.

In Castillo's case, his remarkable journey began as a child raised alongside four cousins by his mother, María Guadalupe Cáceres, his grandmother, María Trigo, and his aunts Tosie and Bertha.

"A lot of kids down there are raised in single-parent homes and the odds are greatly against us," Castillo said. "I was very fortunate to have my family."

It continued at La Joya High School, where as a junior he kicked a 58-yard field goal in the state playoffs, and then at Division II West Texas A&M, the only university to offer a scholarship.