Season Ticket Holder Contest to Select Biggest Kid Fan

Jan 15, 2014 at 08:45 AM

The New York Jets announced today that they are holding a contest to give one young Jets fan the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl as a guest of Woody Johnson in his suite at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 2. The invitation will be extended to the child, between the ages of 6 and 13, who submits an essay of 100 to 150 words that answers this question: Why are you the biggest Jets fan?

Johnson will choose the winning essay. The contest launched today at noon and all entries must be submitted by next Tuesday, Jan. 21, at noon ET.

"Throughout the year I attempt to spend as much time as I can with season ticket holders, getting to know them and sharing our enthusiasm for the Jets," Johnson said. "It is always interesting to talk to young fans and find out how they became so passionate about our team."

All entrants must be 6 to 13 years of age to enter the contest and must have a parent (or guardian) who is a Jets season ticket holder. To enter and for complete rules, click here. The winner will be notified on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and will have the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl with one parent (or guardian).

With Super Bowl XLVIII rapidly approaching, Woody Johnson, one of the people in the forefront of bringing the big game to this region and co-chairman of the NY/NJ Host Committee, is going to welcome the world — and one special kid — to MetLife Stadium.

