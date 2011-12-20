Sanchez's Tuesday News Conference

Transcript of quarterback Mark Sanchez's news conference in front of his locker following Tuesday's midday practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center:

On how much playing for a playoff spot increases the emotions in the game…

Well, it's an emotionally charged game. It's an exciting game for us, playing our crosstown rival. We know they're going to be at their very best, so it's important for us to play well and bounce back from a tough game last week.

On how the team plans to make corrections…

I think we totally understand what we did wrong and that was turn the ball over, have too many penalties. We weren't efficient enough on offense. Strictly from an offensive perspective, we can correct those things. Similar situation, we're playing a team with a good defense. We're going to have our hands full, so that's our push there, is to take care of the football and eliminate penalties.

On a Jets-Giants game with so much on the line…

It makes it big. We want to win all these games. We wanted to win last week. Now we're in a good spot here trying to go 2-0 and it starts this week with the Giants. So it's an important win.

On the challenges they will face against the Giants defense…

Well, I think their pass rushers up front are some of the best in the league. I think their experience in the secondary is great. They made a lot of plays. They get after the quarterback pretty well. They're tough in the run game. When they drop in their zones or play man-to-man, they usually have great technique and it's important for us to be at our very best to try and exploit some things and hopefully have a great game.

On how he is physically…

I'm feeling good, took all of the reps except for a couple, I think, today, and I'll be ready to go for the game.

On if he looks back to the UCLA-USC rivalry to help prepare him for this game…

It's a similar situation, I guess. This has playoff implications. It's a big one. We want to win these next two and hopefully control our destiny going into the playoffs, not have to sit around in a couple weeks hoping certain teams lose or not. If we can just win these next two, then we'll be okay.

On if he makes anything of "big brother" talk and having to prove something in this game…

It wouldn't change my mindset. I'm just focused on trying to get a win, improving from last week. I think that's what we want to do on offense.

On if he appreciates what this game means to New York football fans…

Absolutely. It's big for the fans. And they're excited. That's great. We want to feel their energy and excitement out on the field. Hopefully it's a great game and hopefully we win.

On facing Eli Manning for the first time in his career…

Well, it's never about the other quarterback, but he's had a heck of a season. Someone playing in the same town, you notice stuff like that. He's done a tremendous job leading that team back late in drives, late in games in the fourth quarter, and just having that poise that he's had since his Super Bowl win and that playoff run that they had, so nothing's changed there. He's a great quarterback and our defense is going to have to play well.

On if he hopes to get to the playoffs because he's had success in the postseason…

It's really about this next week. When the playoffs happen, they happen and hopefully we're in, but in order for that to be the case, we've got to win this week, and that's our focus.

On how the Jets will deal with the Giants pass rush…

We've got to play well up front and get the ball out of my hand quickly. When you see an open receiver, let it go and trust your eyes, trust your preparation. Same stuff each week, but we're going to have our hands full. They're a good defense.

On what happened to his neck last week…

Just taking a couple good hits and a little sore, but I took all of the reps and I feel good.

On having been in pressure situations before and what that does for his confidence…

Well, we know that whatever game we're playing, when we make an emphasis on taking care of the football, being efficient on third down, scoring in the red zone and really not hurting ourselves with penalties, we have a great offensive output. That's our focus each week. Whether it's thinking about past playoff games or big rivalry, whatever it is to get your focus there, that's what we need to do on offense and I think we're well on our way. We had a great day today.

On if he expects the fans in the stadium to be split…

I don't know. This is my first experience with this one, so it'll be exciting but one of those things, too, that you don't want to get caught up in the distractions. Hopefully we'll be excited after the game and we'll be ready to move on, but it's going to take a great effort and a real focused effort.

On how much this game means to Plaxico Burress…

Emotionally, I know he's thrilled about this game. It means a lot to him because he played there for so long. He's playing in New York still but for a different team. He's done a heck of a job for us this year. If it's him with 10 catches, great. If it's one catch, fine. And he knows the most important thing is to get a win. So we'll keep that as all of our focus.

On if he had any preconceived notions about Burress prior to meeting him…

I didn't know him too much before he came here really, but everything that I've experienced has been very positive. He's made some amazing catches and really helps our team late in the game, early in the game, whatever it is, down in the red zone, in the middle of the field. He's been a big asset for us, so it's been a joy to play with him. You never know what he's going to be able to do on Sunday, but it's always something good.

On how much of a factor Burress has been in the team's improved red zone efficiency…

Well, he's been big. I think our emphasis on improving in the red zone has been important, especially during training camp with Coach Cavanaugh. That's kind of his day to install the pass game and the run game and stuff, so that's a big pat on the back for Coach Cavanaugh, he's done a great job for us and really gotten us focused in on the red zone.

On if he sees any areas of the Giants secondary that can be exploited…

They've been pretty solid. Some of the quarterbacks have had success, but those teams were very good in the passing game and they were efficient, meaning they were on their landmarks, the quarterback was accurate and that's what we're going to need this week, so there's nobody that you just want to go pick on over there. They're very good and we're going to have to play our best.

On if he has learned anything from Manning about being a quarterback in New York…

I think he does a great job whether it's on the field or off the field. He seems like a standup guy. I don't know him real well, but I thought he's just done a great job.

On if he talks about how to handle yourself as quarterback in New York the few times he's met Manning…

Not too much. More kind of stuff in passing. I don't know. He's a great guy. He's been nothing but nice to me and I'm excited to see him having a great year. Now, we've got to play our best against their defense and see how we do.

On Burress' and Santonio Holmes' numbers having dropped recently…

I think it's kind of just the way things go. The numbers end up averaging out and guys end up having their big day at some point. Hopefully, it's one of those days where we're all having a great day and each guy gets a few catches and we keep rolling. No real reason.

On if Burress will ever ask for the ball in the huddle…

No, not really. I know him pretty well now, just his mannerisms and stuff and I know when he's thinking about getting a catch, but that's fine, that's good. He's competitive and he wants the football. Those are the kind of players we want.

On if this neck injury is the same one from the Broncos game…

It's similar, just a little soreness.

On if it's a stinger…

I don't know. It's just a little sore.

On if the injury worsens with each hit…

I don't know. It's just been a little sore and I've taken some good shots. Part of the game, so we'll just keep going.

On if Jason Babin did not hit him on the side where his neck was injured…

Maybe on the fall. I don't know. Just a little sore. He might've gotten me in the right spot. I don't know.

On if he feels better physically this year than last season…

Much better, much better. I feel great. I honestly do. It was just a little sore during the game. We have the best trainers around, so they helped me feel good and give me all the treatment I need.

On if he is ever concerned that when Coach Ryan says things like the Jets are better than the Giants that it puts an extra burden on the players…

That's our head coach and we want to support everything that he says. He might think like that from an outside perspective, but for us in here, we support everything that he is saying and we just want to play well this week. Whether he is saying we're not very good or we are very good, it doesn't matter. We just want to win the game.

On if he would have taken the scenario that they have to win their final two games to reach the playoffs if he was told that earlier in the season…

Absolutely, we're right there. Everything we want is right in front of us. We do have a great opportunity. It starts this week, so it's a short week, we're really going to need to focus. Two games and we're in, that's fine. Let's go win the games and get rolling.

On if he likes the situation of having to bring his team back from behind late in the game…

Whatever the game brings your way, those situations happen. When they happen, I'm excited to be the guy with the football in my hand, making decisions. That's kind of the way I've always been. Give me the ball, let's make something happen and try to win the game.

On if he has to be more mindful of Jason Pierre-Paul based on how he has been playing lately…

He's been having a heck of a year. It'd be crazy to say you haven't noticed him. He's a great player. He finishes to the whistle and I think that's one of the biggest things, he's just relentless. We're going to have to play well, give a great effort and be real sharp.

On if he would rather him or Manning have the ball at the end of the game with a chance to win on Saturday…

Whatever happens, happens, but if we need a touchdown to win, I think this team has confidence in me. I have confidence in the guys around me.

On his knack for leading comebacks…

Whatever it takes, we just have to win the game.

On if there are any athletes he has admired in the way they handle themselves on and off the field…