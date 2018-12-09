Sam Darnold Will Start at QB for Jets vs. Bills Today

It was widely expected but it hadn't been announced until late this morning — rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, after a full week of practice, will be the starter for the Jets' AFC East game against the Bills and fellow rookie QB Josh Allen this afternoon at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY.

Darnold started the first nine games this season but had been inactive the previous three games with a foot strain he got coming out of the game at Miami. The last three weeks he was inactive while 16-year veteran Josh McCown got the starts and first-year man Davis Webb backed up. Today McCown is backing up Darnold and Webb is inactive.

The Darnold vs. Allen angle will mark the first starting matchup between any of the four QBs taken in the first 10 selections of April's draft. The only other meeting came in Week 3, when Darnold played against Baker Mayfield, Cleveland's first overall selection who came on in relief of Tyrod Taylor and led the Browns to victory on Thursday Night Football.

Also significant for the Jets going into today's rematch after their Week 10 home loss to the Bills is that the four Jets listed as questionable for the game on Friday's injury report — RB Isaiah Crowell, WR Robby Anderson, TE Jordan Leggett and CB Buster Skrine — are all active for today's game (opening kickoff 1:02 p.m. ET).

The Jets' seven inactives for today's game are:

QB Davis Webb

WR Deontay Burnett

CB Derrick Jones

CB Jeremy Clark

OL Ben Braden

DL Bronson Kaufusi

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

And Buffalo's inactives are:

QB Derek Anderson

WR Da'Mari Scott

CB Taron Johnson

DE Mike Love

G Vlad Ducasse

G Ike Boettger

TE Jason Croom

The Jets are wearing their white jerseys and white pants for today's game. It's the eighth time under head coach Todd Bowles that the Jets are wearing white/white, including the 2016 Week 2 Thursday night game at Buffalo, the last time the Jets won at New Era. In the first seven games in white/white, the Jets are 4-2, including victories this season in the opener at Detroit and home vs. Indianapolis.