Sam Darnold: We Really Came Together

Sep 11, 2018 at 04:36 AM

What Do You Think About the Recent NFL Trades and Their Impact on the Jets' Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Signed Edge Rusher Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis and More
Jets Draft Preview | Interior Defensive Lineman Could Complement the Incumbents

An opportunity to build depth around Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and Co.
How Robert Saleh Was a Part of Dan Feeney's Decision to Sign with the Jets

Chargers' Former OL Played LG, C and RG in Four Seasons
Inside the Numbers: Jets' Dan Feeney Saw Lots of Action in 2020

Chargers C Tied for NFL Lead in Offensive Snaps, Although Just How Many Is Hard to Pin Down
For New Jets TE Tyler Kroft, It's a Family Affair

An Immediate Connection With HC Robert Saleh for a New Face in TEs Room
Where Are They Now: Bob Martin

Catch Up with the 1977 Draft Pick from Nebraska
Jets Draft Preview | Will It Be Travis Etienne or Najee Harris or Both as Round 1 RBs?

Clemson's Etienne Has 'HR Power,' Alabama's Harris Displays 'On-Base Percentage'
Notebook | QBs Zach Wilson and Justin Fields Spin Spirals in NFL Pro Days

Alabama QB Mac Jones Aimed to Impress Scouts with his Arm Strength
Jets Get a 17th Game in '21 Regular Season: Home vs. Eagles

NFL Owners As Expected Vote to Expand Schedules for First Time Since 16-Game Skeds Began in 1978
Jets' 2021 Foes All in Place, Including 17th Game vs. Philadelphia

Other Non-Division Games vs. AFC South & NFC South Plus 4th-Place Teams in AFC North & West
Bleacher Report Gives Jets an 'A-' in Free Agency

Joe Douglas Has Added 12 Players, Including Carl Lawson and Corey Davis
5 Things to Know About New Jets DL Sheldon Rankins

He's the Latest Louisville Cardinal on Green & White Roster & He'll Play Anywhere, Even on Offense
