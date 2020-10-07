Sam Darnold on Shoulder Injury: 'I Always Have a Positive Mindset'

Darnold politely rejected the notion that the Jets shouldn't have returned him to the Thursday night game against Denver after he injured his right throwing shoulder late in the first quarter. He wound up missing only four offensive snaps on the night.

"At the time, they told me I could go back in and play, so I did," he said. "I had adrenaline running, I was ready to go. I got hurt and wanted to go back out there and compete because I felt like I could. It didn't hurt any more after I went in ... so no, I don't think it was a mistake at all."

Darnold said the shoulder is "painful at times" although there is no pain while "I'm standing here talking to you." Be that as it may, he wasn't ready to declare he'll be back in the lineup after a one-week rest.

But he also wasn't of the mind to drive any nails into his and the Jets' season despite the 0-4 start.