Sam Darnold on Return: 'We're Going to Go on a Little Run' 

With an 0-3 record and a litany of injuries on both sides of the ball, quarterback Sam Darnold knows the Jets need a spark and he is itching to return from his bout with mono.

"I think, for me, I'm just going to go in there and control what I can control. Obviously, we need to fix some details at other spots as well, we're not blind to that," said Darnold, who returned to the team facility last week. "It's just about going out there in practice, in the meeting rooms, in walkthrough and not being shy about it either, not being worried about anyone's feelings. It's about getting this stuff right and we're going to get it right. It's just a matter of time."

The second-year signal-caller added, "We're going to go on a little run here. It's going to be fun, but it's going to take a lot of work. I know a lot of the guys on the team are willing to put in that work."

The 22-year-old Darnold is sick, no pun intended, of watching his team from the couch and received good news Monday in terms of his recovery even though his spleen, which has shrunk, isn't where it needs to be in order to play.