Sam Darnold: 'It's Hard to Fathom Losing a Game Like That'

Still, the pain and the disappointment were obvious on Darnold's face after the game.

"We're just upset," Darnold said. "Some guys are at a loss how to feel. There are a lot of emotions going around the locker room. We will let this one sting today and tonight, look at the tape tomorrow and move on to the next game [next week at Seattle].

"We should have won. We've had a few games this year where we haven't had a chance. But to have a game like this, to have it won at the end ... these definitely hurt more than any."

Darnold brought the Jets back from a precarious place, trailing 24-13 midway through the third quarter. Darnold drove the team 96 yards in 9 plays taking 5 minutes off the clock. The drive ended with Darnold crashing over from 4 yards out. The two-point conversion (on the second attempt after a Raiders penalty), a strike to Denzel Mims, got the Jets within 3 points, 24-21.

A turnover on the next possession -- Ruggs' fumble was recovered by Marcus Maye -- gave the Jets another quick opportunity. Six plays later Ty Johnson blasted in from 1-yard out and the Jets had the lead, 28-24

"He did some good stuff," Gase said of Darnold's 2 TD performance. The scores were Darnold's first TD passes since Week 3. "We can clean some things up. Those two sack fumbles were tough, the pick. But we had a good drive to get in the end zone late when we were down. We've just got to finish the game."

The wild drive left Darnold searching for the words to describe his feelings and the feelings of his teammates.