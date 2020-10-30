Sam Darnold Is Wary of Chiefs' 'Game-Wreckers'

Sam Darnold Preparing for the Champs

There's little doubt that QB Sam Darnold is a California man. He grew up in Orange County south of Los Angeles and spun spirals at the University of Southern California. And as he prepares for Sunday's Jets game at Kansas City, Darnold celebrated when his beloved Brooklyn, er, Los Angeles Dodgers captured the World Series title this week.

As he revels in one championship team, Darnold and his teammates are preparing to face another championship team in the defending Super Bowl winning Chiefs (6-1).

"Their offense gets a lot of hype but we know we're going against a really, really good defense," Darnold said of Kansas City's 10th-ranked unit. "Obviously, they have the Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] back there doing what he does. I played him in my rookie year, he's a good player and he is really good at disguising certain looks and disguising certain pressures and different coverages.

"Then obviously you got, we call them game-wreckers, you got Chris Jones, you got Frank Clark on the D-Line, obviously they got other guys as well, but those guys can do some special things on the football field. Then obviously, their secondary, and then their backers as well, their backers play really well and obviously the offense gets a lot of hype, but we know that we're going against a really, really good defense as well."

The Jets (0-7) will need to play a near-perfect game against the Chiefs, and for the second week in a row offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, instead of Head Coach Adam Gase, will call the plays. In last week's game against Buffalo, Loggains integrated motion before the snap that helped the Jets and Darnold play perhaps their best quarter of the 2020 NFL season.