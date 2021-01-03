Sam Darnold: 'I Made Too Many Impulsive Decisions'

After the Patriots tied the score, 14-14, on a trick play of their own, the Jets picked up a first down before a Darnold pass intended for Perriman was intercepted by J.C. Jackson, who returned it 17 yards to the Jets' 45. The Patriots took the lead four plays later for a 21-14 lead. A second interception, late in the fourth quarter with the score 28-14, snuffed out the Jets' last chance to get back into the game. In the game, Darnold was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, the TD pass to Herndon and the two interceptions.

Jamison Crowder, Darnold's favorite receiver, caught four passes, including a nifty grab as Darnold scrambled and Crowder stepped in front of the defender for a key first-down completion.

"It was just one of those plays, Sam rolling out threw the ball," Crowder said. "It was instinct for me to run in front of the guy. I think Sam and I had a really good connection the last few years. Sam is a baller, man. He's young and still growing, but he's definitely a baller."

For his part, Darnold, who played through a shoulder injury, said that "too many impulsive decisions" cost him and his team.

"I think the turnover definitely derailed us," Darnold said. "The first one, and obviously the second. It hurt bad. I just have to take better care of football."