Sam Darnold: 'I Made Too Many Impulsive Decisions'

Second-Half Missteps vs. Patriots Cost the Jets and Their QB 

Jan 03, 2021 at 06:55 PM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AP21003665229041-darnold-story
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England scored 21 unanswered points in the second half and Sam Darnold's early, measured success ended in the Patriots' 28-14 victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. New England ended its season 7-9; the Jets were 2-14.

The Jets closed the second quarter and opened the third quarter seemingly in control of the game.

Darnold, who had played three clean games in succession, took the Jets on a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter, capping the march with a pinpoint 21-yard pass that TE Chris Herndon snagged between two defenders. On the play, Herndon was targeted by Patriots S Myles Bryant for a helmet-to-helmet hit. It was Herndon's second TD reception in as many weeks and third of the season.

On the drive, Darnold completed a third-and-9 pass to TD Daniel Brown for 18 yards to the New England 49-yard line. Two plays later, a swing pass to Ty Johnson picked up 15 yards to the New England 33, then Darnold connected with Jamison Crowder for 21 to the 12-yard line. Darnold and Herndon connected on the next play for the TD.

In the first half, Darnold completed 13-of-17 passes for 146 yards and a 121.1 QB rating. 

The Jets and Darnold picked up where they left off, taking the second-half kickoff and marching 75 yards in 6 plays. Josh Adams capped the drive with a 1-yard dive. The big play came when Darnold and Breshad Perriman collaborated on a 53-yard pass-and-run to the Patriots' 12. On the play, however, rookie LT Mekhi Becton sustained an ankle injury, and was helped off the field and then to the locker room for evaluation. He did not return to the game.

The game then turned on errors -- two Patriots interceptions of Darnold.

After the Patriots tied the score, 14-14, on a trick play of their own, the Jets picked up a first down before a Darnold pass intended for Perriman was intercepted by J.C. Jackson, who returned it 17 yards to the Jets' 45. The Patriots took the lead four plays later for a 21-14 lead. A second interception, late in the fourth quarter with the score 28-14, snuffed out the Jets' last chance to get back into the game. In the game, Darnold was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, the TD pass to Herndon and the two interceptions.

Jamison Crowder, Darnold's favorite receiver, caught four passes, including a nifty grab as Darnold scrambled and Crowder stepped in front of the defender for a key first-down completion.

"It was just one of those plays, Sam rolling out threw the ball," Crowder said. "It was instinct for me to run in front of the guy. I think Sam and I had a really good connection the last few years. Sam is a baller, man. He's young and still growing, but he's definitely a baller."

For his part, Darnold, who played through a shoulder injury, said that "too many impulsive decisions" cost him and his team.

"I think the turnover definitely derailed us," Darnold said. "The first one, and obviously the second. It hurt bad. I just have to take better care of football."

When asked to assess his third season with the Jets, Darnold said: "Yeah, I definitely didn't play well this year, There was really only the games we won. I can play better in the future. I didn't play well enough this year to ... yeah ... I wasn't consistent enough and that's really it."

Game Photos | Jets at Patriots

See Best Images from the 2020 Season Finale

E_Jets_Pats_034
1 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_026
2 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_027
3 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_033
4 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_029
5 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_030
6 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_031
7 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_028
8 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_035
9 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_036
10 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_037
11 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_038
12 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_044
13 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_043
14 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_042
15 / 26
AP21003687721873
16 / 26
Charles Krupa/Associated Press
AP21003694012628
17 / 26
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
AP21003703504546
18 / 26
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
AP21003665229041
19 / 26
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
AP21003686105258
20 / 26
Charles Krupa/Associated Press
E_Jets_Pats_048
21 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_052
22 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_049
23 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_050
24 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_045
25 / 26
E_Jets_Pats_054
26 / 26

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson Informs Adam Gase He Will Not Return in 2021

Read a Statement from Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson
news

Jets' 2021 Foes Fall into Place, Including Home vs. Bengals, Away at Broncos

Initial Opponents List: Non-Division Games vs. AFC South, NFC South & 4th-Place Finishers in AFC North & West
news

Jets LB Neville Hewitt on Loss at Gillette: 'This Is a Hard Place to Win'

14-7 Lead Dissolves into 28-14 Patriots Win; Mistakes Doom Bid for Season-Ending 3-Game Win Streak
news

Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways: Defense Allows 3 Straight TDs in Season Finale Loss

Sam Darnold Throws for Season High in Yards; Cam Newton Strikes for 3 TDs
news

Jets & Patriots Wrap Up Their Seasons Against Each Other

Both AFC East Foes Wanted Better 2020s, Will Try to Use This Game As Springboard into 2021
news

Jets Activate RG Greg Van Roten from Injured Reserve, Waive K Sam Ficken

Green & White Sign Tanzel Smart, Sharif Finch to Active Roster; Elevate Noah Dawkins, Brady Sheldon
news

Jets at Patriots Game Preview: A Chance to Finish on a High Note

Jets QB Sam Darnold Loves His Dudes; Bill Belichick Sees Improved Execution
news

What Would a Season-Ending Win Over the Patriots Say About the Jets?

Green & White Close Out 2020 Season in Foxboro vs. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
news

What's Changed for Sam Darnold In The Jets' Back-to-Back Wins?

QB Is Looking to Beat Bill Belichick, Patriots for First Time 
news

Ty Johnson to Lead Jets' Rushing Attack Against Patriots in Season Finale

La'Mical Perine Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Frank Gore Goes on IR
news

Inside the Numbers: Jamison Crowder's Versatility on Display

Another Distinction for the Jets Wideout for Throwing, Catching Touchdowns vs. the Browns

Advertising