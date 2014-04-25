Sal Paolantonio: Jets 'Poised to Win Division'

*

"At first glance, it's a tough schedule," he said. "I think the Jets are poised to win the division based on what I saw last year from the defense and through the personnel changes they made offensively — I think they really upgraded the team. But this is a difficult schedule."

With the draft two weeks away, Paolantonio thinks the club's success will hinge on a pair of factors.

"I'm very bullish on this team. I think they have two major issues that they have to solve — turnovers by the quarterback and personnel at the cornerback position," he said. "If they do that, I think the Jets are going to be competitive for the entire 17 weeks."