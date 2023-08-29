RT Mekhi Becton on Starting Job: 'A Block I Have to Build On'

The Jets' offensive line might have been the last of the team's groups to come together but starting right tackle Mekhi Becton said on Tuesday that "the five" will let their play do the talking.

"It definitely motivated us," Becton said, referring to questions that emerged about the offensive line throughout training camp. "We're not going to say too many things, we're just going to go out there and ball out like we're supposed to."

After the Jets victory over the Giants last Saturday night in the preseason finale, head coach Robert Saleh named Becton as the starting RT ahead of the season opener against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Monday night, Sept. 11. Becton will be reunited with guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, but on the right side with Duane Brown and Laken Tomlinson holding down the blind side of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Veteran Connor McGovern returns as the starting center, having won the job over rookie Joe Tippmann.

Becton, who was drafted as a left tackle with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, said any of his initial reticence to the position switch melted away as he worked his way back to fitness.

"Sometimes you've got to take a step back and put ego aside and do what's best for the team," Becton said. "The main thing now is that I want to be on the field with my teammates. That was my expectation coming in [moving from left to right] and I wanted to be a part of the five no matter what. I wouldn't say I'm surprised [to be starting]. I put in more work, but I've got more to do. It's a block I have to build on."

Becton sustained a season-ending cartilage injury to his right knee in Week 1 at Carolina of the 2021 season. He then fell victim to a different knee injury during training camp in 2022.